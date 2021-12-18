ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Doctors fear new CDC recommendations against getting J&J vaccine will increase vaccine hesitancy

By Mike Sullivan
FOX59
FOX59
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EcaNQ_0dQQQGvU00

INDIANAPOLIS — New recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are suggesting that Americans choose the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines over the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. The decision stems from a rare health complication that is being seen in a small number of J&J recipients.

16 million Americans have received the J&J shot, but 54 people have suffered from blood clot issues after taking it. So far, nine people have died.

The complication remains extremely rare, but the risk was enough to prompt the CDC to recommend people choose the other two vaccines if possible.

‘I didn’t know if I was going to wake up’: Pregnant mom badly infected with COVID placed on ECMO

“Really it’s women from 30 to 50 years-old or so who are at the highest risk, and that risk is 1 in 100,000. That’s a very rare event. You should spend more time looking each way before you cross the street,” says Dr. Christopher Belcher, Medical Director of Infection Prevention at Ascension St. Vincent.

“I think it’s a very reasonable move by the CDC. It was a very rare event, and the vaccine did prevent cases. It did save lives. There is just a safer alternative, and we have learned that.”

Doctors say the blood clot symptoms tend to show roughly two weeks after the shot. This could be in the form of severe headaches, stroke like symptoms, or seizures.

Health experts fear the this news may boost vaccine hesitancy.

“I think some people jump immediately to, ‘Oh my gosh! There’s a side effect to this vaccinate? They are all a bad thing!’ It really isn’t,” explains Dr. Belcher. “It should give us confidence that even when these very, very rare events are detected, we are making moves to adjust it. It should give us confidence in our vaccine safety system.”

Can my pets get COVID?

If you feel any of the symptoms stated above, you are encouraged to seek out medical attention.

Again, these tend to come two weeks after the shot, and not immediately following your vaccination.

Dr. Belcher says mild headaches, fatigue, and chills are common right getting your shot.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX59

4,813 new COVID-19 cases, 86 additional deaths reported in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported 4,813 new positive coronavirus cases and 86 additional deaths in its latest update. The agency’s dashboard puts the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate at 13.4% with a rate of 24.6% positive for unique individuals. The delta variant was responsible for 99.4% of samples tested this month, according […]
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Health
Local
Indiana COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Indiana Vaccines
Indianapolis, IN
Vaccines
Indianapolis, IN
COVID-19 Vaccines
Indianapolis, IN
Health
FOX59

COVID fatigue hits Indy’s nurses as cases surge once again

INDIANAPOLIS — As COVID numbers continue to surge, area nurses and doctors are bracing for yet another wave of cases. For some front line health care workers compassion fatigue is starting to set in. “I’ve gone up and helped families with people I know, or people I care about. I’ve taken them off of life […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Experts: “People who are unvaccinated are 11 times more likely to die from COVID than those who are vaccinated”

INDIANAPOLIS — Hospitals continue to plea with both unvaccinated and vaccinated Hoosiers to either start their vaccine series or get boosted. “The real situation is that the hospital is full,” said Dr. Graham Carlos, Executive Medical Director at Eskenazi Health. “We are at times having to go on diversion, much like the other hospitals in […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

COVID-19 in Indiana: Tracking the state’s positivity rate

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported 2,554 new positive coronavirus cases and 0 additional deaths in its latest update. The agency’s dashboard puts the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate at 13.5% with a rate of 25% positive for unique individuals. The delta variant was responsible for 99% of samples tested this month, according […]
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccine Hesitancy#J J#Americans#Covid#Ecmo
FOX59

Eli Lilly’s life-saving COVID19 antibody treatments proven less effective against omicron

INDIANAPOLIS — Health experts call it one of the nation’s best treatments against COVID-19, but now researchers with Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly say their life-saving antibody treatments are not as effective against the omicron variant. “The news from Eli Lilly is quite disturbing because these monoclonal antibody treatments are pretty good about keeping people out of […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Omicron sweeps across nation, now 73% of US COVID-19 cases

“All of us have a date with omicron,” said Dr. Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. “If you’re going to interact with society, if you’re going to have any type of life, omicron will be something you encounter, and the best way you can encounter this is to be fully vaccinated.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Stroke
FOX59

Recovering addict shares tips on celebrating the holidays sober

The holidays can be a difficult time for those in recovery from alcohol and drug addiction. The average American consumes double the amount of alcoholic drinks over the holidays than any other time of year, according to a study by one poll.  And no one knows just how difficult navigating the holidays can be for […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Federal medical personnel headed to Indiana amid latest COVID-19 surge

INDIANAPOLIS – The White House has announced federal medical personnel are now heading to Indiana to help hospitals during this latest COVID-19 surge. A 20-person team from the U.S. Navy is headed to IU Health Methodist Hospital to offer assistance over the next month, according to IU Health and federal officials. Additional hospitals around the […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

U.S. Navy arrives to assist IU Health amid COVID surge

More help for Indiana’s healthcare workers will come from the U.S. military after FEMA requested more military medical personnel be deployed to civilian hospitals. About 40 personnel will form two teams, one heading to Indiana, the other to Wisconsin. These teams include nurses, respiratory therapists, and medical doctors. According to a release from the headquarters […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

FOX59

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy