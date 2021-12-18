ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Peru girls' bowling

By Keith Lobdell
suncommunitynews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePERU | Anchored by a D-I commit, the Peru varsity girls bowling team will seek to claim the league and sectional titles this season. "The Lady Nighthawks have five varsity...

suncommunitynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
KETV.com

No. 10 ranked Nebraska Huskers volleyball team headed to the final four

For the 16th time, Nebraska volleyball is headed to the final four. It will be the Huskers' second time they will be playing in the national semifinals inside Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday night. The 10th ranked Nebraska Huskers are set to take on the third ranked Pittsburgh Panthers.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

VB: Cook appoints Hunter to full-time coaching role

Volunteer assistant coach Kelly Hunter has been promoted to a full-time assistant coach for the Nebraska volleyball program, head coach John Cook announced Wednesday. Following her professional playing career overseas, Hunter joined the Husker staff two years ago. She has served in multiple roles as a volunteer assistant (2020-21), interim assistant coach (January-August 2020) and graduate assistant (2019). She fulfilled her stint as an interim assistant coach in 2020 while former associate head coach Tyler Hildebrand prepared for the 2020 Olympic Games prior to his arrival in Lincoln.
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nebraska State
BBC

AJ Rosen: British Olympic luge athlete dies, aged 37

Adam "AJ" Rosen, a three-time Olympic luge athlete for Great Britain, has died at the age of 37 from cancer. Luge GB announced that Rosen, who was born in the United States, had died on Sunday following a "ferocious battle" with the disease. Along with being one of GB's "greatest...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bowling#Peru#Nighthawks
suncommunitynews.com

Beekmantown indoor track and field

BEEKMANTOWN | This season, indoor track and field returns to Section VII, with teams traveling to meets as the Plattsburgh State Field House undergoes renovations. "The Beekmantown boys’ team includes returners Devan Bibeau, Alex Jock, and Elijah Magiera. Jock represented the team at the state meet in 2020 and will be looking to join others on the team to represent again this year," said coach Hillary Sponable in the team's preview. "New members include Ryan Bell-Carter, Dylan Fessette, Chris Frennier, Christopher Lincourt, Jacob Martin, Ethan Owen, Max Page, Jonathan Slick, Cole Smart, and Joey Warren. New members are showing potential in our distance, sprinting, and throwing events. Many of the athletes participated in the outdoor season and are looking to be in good shape to improve upon their times and distances from the spring. The team is coached by Connor Christopherson and Hillary Sponable."
BEEKMANTOWN, NY
letsbeardown.com

#BREAKING Justin Fields Is Injured.

The Chicago Bears are out of the playoffs but not out of injuries. Head coach Matt Nagy gave some updates on Wednesday and unfortunately one of them involved their young star quarterback. Nagy revealed that Fields is dealing with an injury. The injury is bad enough to have Fields limited...
NFL
thespun.com

1 Team Reportedly Already Turned Down Gator Bowl

With Texas A&M unable to attend the Gator Bowl, officials for the game have been scrambling to find a replacement. Unfortunately, they’re quickly finding that to be easier said than done. According to Brett McMurphy of The Action Network, the Gator Bowl can start reaching out to 5-7 teams...
NFL
NJ.com

Bowling: Woodbridge boys, Bergen Tech girls win matching titles at Crusader Classic

The Woodbridge boys team and Bergen Tech girls team won a pair of respective titles earlier this month at the Crusader Classic at Bowler City on Dec. 3. The Bergen Tech girls cruised to a first-place finish, holding an advantage of nearly 200 pins over the second-place team after two games before expanding the gap with a monster third game, rolling a 1,001 to take the top spot by more than 450 pins.
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
suncommunitynews.com

Girls hoops: Sentinels, Bobcats, Knights score wins

TICONDEROGA | A 20-8 halftime lead led the Ticonderoga varsity girls basketball team to a 38-17 win over Fort Ann Dec. 20, with Kennedy Davis and Sophia Dorsett each leading the Sentinels with nine points. Cassidy Mattison added eight points in the win, while Jaelyn Whitford scored five, Laura Zelinski...
TICONDEROGA, NY
amherststeelecomets.com

Girls Varsity Bowling moves to 8-0 after defeating Elyria 2248 – 1212

The Lady Comets ran their winning streak to 8 in a row after defeating Elyria at Roll House North Olmsted this evening. The Lady Comets had a very balanced attack as 4 bowlers just missed the 400 pin mark. Sabrina Stawicki and SWC Bowler of the Week Allison Taylor led the team with 394 series each.
AMHERST, OH
northroyaltonathletics.com

Girls Varsity Bowling Team finishes 8th place at 2021 Demon Classic

On Sunday, December 19th, The Girls Varsity Bowling Team competed in the 2021 Demon Classic at Yorktown Lanes. The Lady Bears placed 8th at the tournament. Due to the music concerts this week, we were able to bring up three JV players who contributed well: Sophomores Sara Llop i Sanz, Alena Corona, and Natalie Kuntz.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
klkntv.com

Nebraska promotes Kelly Hunter to assistant coach

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Husker Volleyball coach John Cook announced he promoted volunteer assistant Kelly Hunter to a full-time assistant coach. Cook made the announcement on Wednesday. “Kelly has been an important part of Nebraska Volleyball for eight years, and we’re happy to announce her promotion to a full-time...
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy