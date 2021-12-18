Peru girls' bowling

BEEKMANTOWN | This season, indoor track and field returns to Section VII, with teams traveling to meets as the Plattsburgh State Field House undergoes renovations. "The Beekmantown boys’ team includes returners Devan Bibeau, Alex Jock, and Elijah Magiera. Jock represented the team at the state meet in 2020 and will be looking to join others on the team to represent again this year," said coach Hillary Sponable in the team's preview. "New members include Ryan Bell-Carter, Dylan Fessette, Chris Frennier, Christopher Lincourt, Jacob Martin, Ethan Owen, Max Page, Jonathan Slick, Cole Smart, and Joey Warren. New members are showing potential in our distance, sprinting, and throwing events. Many of the athletes participated in the outdoor season and are looking to be in good shape to improve upon their times and distances from the spring. The team is coached by Connor Christopherson and Hillary Sponable."

