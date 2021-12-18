Sporcle Saturday: Hall of Famers

There were ways to shape the Tigers into a threat. They had a winning record against the AL East (18-14) and the AL West (18-16), besting the White Sox's total performance against the league's other divisions (35-31). They were also the only AL Central team to finish with a winning record against teams .500 or better, going 39-36 against the White Sox's 27-29. The only teams with better winning percentages won 90 games. Then again, the Tigers only projected to an 83-win pace after removing their worst month. They finished below .500 against the only winning team in the division. Specific to this year, the White Sox and Tigers never met during what could be construed as a stretch run, or the dog days for that matter. They didn't play once between July 4 and Sept. 19. a stretch during which the White Sox's lead swelled from six games to 11. Over the first half of the season series, the White Sox ran up the score on Detroit, which played a big part in them running away with the standings. When they met for six games over the final two weeks, the results didn't matter all that much, and splitting those series wouldn't have provided much information anyway. The overall picture of the season series is a lopsided win for the White Sox. Sox Machine supporters on Patreon can read the full breakdown of the White Sox-Tigers season series in 2021. Those who don't yet support Sox Machine can consider doing so here.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO