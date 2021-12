Kendall Jenner incorporates fun, unexpected elements into her street style outfits without fear. Over the course of 2021, you’ve seen her in everything from a fuzzy “bath mat” dress to camo Crocs. The controversial footwear is bound to initiate a debate between you and your friends. In true Jenner fashion, she is able to pull off everything and anything one deems “ugly.” Case in point: Jenner wore Bottega Veneta’s Puddle Boots while grocery shopping and her overall ensemble looked quite stylish. (The gorpcore shoe from the luxury fashion house embodies a cartoonish aesthetic yet is totally wearable.)

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 5 DAYS AGO