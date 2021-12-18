ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Arrests made in ambush killing of Baltimore police officer

By Associated Press
Delmarva Now | The Daily Times
Delmarva Now | The Daily Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jvKvR_0dQQOmcW00

Two men have been arrested and charged in a recent ambush shooting that critically wounded a Baltimore police officer and a second shooting soon afterward that left a man dead, police announced Friday.

Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said Elliot Knox, 31, and Travon Shaw, 32, were in custody. He said at a news conference that the two face charges of attempted murder in the shooting early Thursday of officer Keona Holley and murder in the shooting death of Justin Johnson.

It wasn't clear if either man has an attorney, and the case wasn't immediately listed in online court records.

“This week’s heinous incidents were another tragic reminder of the culture of violence that pervades Baltimore,” Harrison said. “Those who commit these violent, brazen and cowardly acts will be held to account.”

Harrison praised the speed and skill of investigators who worked through the night to solve the shooting of Holley, who was on duty in her patrol vehicle in southern Baltimore at about 1:30 a.m. Thursday when she was shot. Rushed to the University of Maryland Medical Center’s Shock Trauma, she was in critical but stable condition as of Friday afternoon.

After Holley's shooting, investigators learned, the two men went to a southwest Baltimore neighborhood about 10 miles away, where Johnson was killed just after 3 a.m., Harrison said. Investigators have determined that at least one of two guns recovered in the investigation was used in both shootings, the commissioner added.

Harrison credited good detective work and technology for the quick arrests and expressed gratitude for the $118,000 in rewards offered by local, state and federal partners — and numerous tips from community members.

“Those tips aided us in putting pieces together, like putting together pieces of the puzzle,” Harrison said.

Through information gathered from home cameras and license plate readers, investigators were able to locate a vehicle, he said, and the arrests followed.

It’s still unclear what prompted the shootings, Harrison said.

“We have absolute confessions that they did it, they were there,” he said. “We don’t have motive as to why.”

The suspects knew Johnson, but it’s not clear if Johnson knew them, Harrison said.

He added that it was unclear if they knew Holley. Investigators don’t believe her shooting was random, but are investigating whether the men had any previous contact with the officer, according to Harrison.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott asked people to pray for the victim’s families and hoped the arrest would bring them some peace.

Comments / 45

Pamme Mellison #BLM
4d ago

Can someone please explain how they put all this effort in officer Holly shooting but none in Officer Suitor case because we all know it wasn't a suicide. Make that make sense. 🤔

Reply(8)
14
Lt Schuman
4d ago

Mosby working tirelessly to have them out by Christmas, or maybe she'll play it safe and wait til the new year.

Reply
11
LH In MD
4d ago

cuz the police covered up the Suitor case. Too much bad stuff needed to be covered up about the BCPD

Reply
6
 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Scott
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Delmarva Now | The Daily Times

Delmarva Now | The Daily Times

613
Followers
133
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT

DelmarvaNow focuses on in-depth and breaking news, sports, things to do at the beach and features on Delmarva, including Salisbury Md., Ocean City Maryland, Delaware beaches and the Eastern Shore of Virginia.

 http://delmarvanow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy