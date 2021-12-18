ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Gas explosion in sewer kills 10 in Pakistani city

By The Newsroom
 4 days ago
World News

A powerful gas explosion in a sewage system in Pakistan has killed at least 10 people and injured 13 others, police and medics said.

Police spokesman Sohail Jokhio said the blast was apparently caused when something ignited gas that had accumulated in the sewer beneath a bank building in the Shershah neighbourhood of the port city of Karachi.

Mr Jokhio said it was not clear what ignited the gas but a team of explosives experts had been summoned to investigate.

Rescuers at the scene (Fareed Khan/AP) (AP)

Dr Sabir Memon, at Trauma Centre Karachi, said 10 people were killed and 13 inured, at least three critically.

Mr Jokhio said windows were shattered in nearby buildings and a parked vehicle was badly damaged.

Many sewage channels in the city have been covered, mostly illegally, by constructing concrete structures over them.

