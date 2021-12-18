ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Make This One Move Before 2021 Ends to Slash Your Capital Gains Taxes

By Christy Bieber
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago

Capital gains taxes are the taxes you may have to pay when you sell investments at a profit. Although long-term capital gains taxes are lower than short-term capital gains taxes, any type of taxes you owe can still reduce your effective returns.

The good news is, there's one simple technique you may be able to implement before the end of 2021 that could lead to a big reduction in the capital gains taxes you may owe for the year. Here's what it is.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15bo7J_0dQQNRzw00

Image source: Getty Images.

Will this method of reducing capital gains taxes work for you?

If you'll owe capital gains taxes for the 2021 tax year, there's an easy option that could be available to help you to reduce the balance due to the IRS. You can harvest tax losses.

You pay capital gains taxes only if you sell your stocks at a profit and your income is above the threshold where the capital gains tax rate increases from 0%. But you have the option to offset your gains if you have capital losses. You can declare a capital loss if you sell stock at a loss.

Say for example that you made a $1,000 profit on some stock you sold this year. But you also have some investments in your portfolio that have performed poorly and that you've lost money on. If you sell those investments at a $1,500 loss, you could offset the entire $1,000 that you gained -- bringing your capital gains bill down to $0.

As for the extra $500 in losses, if you haven't made enough gains to balance out the amount you're down, you can actually use capital losses to reduce taxable income from other sources. You can deduct up to $3,000 in capital losses from wages or other taxable income such as interest income or taxable distributions from retirement plans. And any unused losses exceeding this amount can carry over into subsequent tax years, giving you a deduction in the future.

Is tax loss harvesting right for you?

Before you execute this strategy, it's important to remember that selling a stock when the share price is down from where you bought it means you are locking in losses.

If you still believe in the investment and think there is a chance that the stock price could recover and you could end up turning a profit in the long run, then it may not make sense to sell and accept a capital loss just to offset capital gains taxes. That's especially true because capital gains are taxed at a lower rate than ordinary income, so your tax bill may not be that huge on your investment gains anyway.

But if you believe that conditions have changed and you're unlikely to recover your money anytime soon, then selling before the end of the year could be just the ticket to reducing your obligations to the IRS. Just be sure to weigh your decision carefully and make a fully informed choice about whether tax loss harvesting is a strategy you want to try for the 2021 tax year.

The $16,728 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook
If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income. For example: one easy trick could pay you as much as $16,728 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Simply click here to discover how to learn more about these strategies .

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Slash
CNET

Here are the 13 best tax deductions to look forward to in 2022

As we head into a new year and gear up for the 2022 tax season, maximizing your tax refund -- or minimizing the amount you owe -- could play an important role in your financial game plan. And there were changes to tax laws in 2021 to now take into account. For example, there was an expansion of the child tax credit, an extension of the charitable contributions deduction and an unemployment tax break on 2020 benefits, plus student loan forgiveness is now tax-free through 2025.
INCOME TAX
CBS News

Claim these 2021 tax breaks now, before they're gone

The tax code saw some major overhauls in 2021 amid the pandemic. With many families and businesses struggling to stay afloat, lawmakers put in place a dizzying array of changes, including tax breaks, to provide extra help. Some of those tax breaks, however, may not return in 2022, which means...
INCOME TAX
bizjournals

How to find the ‘one source of truth’ in your tax data

Despite high levels of investment, many companies still have difficulty in accurately capturing, accessing, and utilizing their own financial data. The search for the ‘one source of truth’ still has a way to go. In this video, Bryan Adams, Tax Partner at KPMG, shares his thoughts on the...
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capital Gains Tax#Tax Bill#Tax Deductions#Getty Images
Motley Fool

Almost One-Third of Young Workers Are Making a Huge Retirement Mistake

Many young workers are wrong about how much retirement income they need. This misconception could be costly. Younger workers need to be realistic in setting savings goals. When you're making a retirement plan, there are a few things you really need to get right in order to ensure you end up with enough money to support yourself later in life.
ECONOMY
Kiplinger

Most-Overlooked Tax Deductions and Credits for the Self-Employed

Thanks to the pandemic and the "Great Resignation," more people are leaving their traditional jobs and venturing out on their own. Self-employment can lead to more money, flexibility, control, or personal satisfaction, but it can also come with new financial headaches you probably didn't have to deal with as an employee. After all, the success of your business is in your own hands, which can create a lot of extra pressure and anxiety.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
IRS
FOXBusiness

Most Americans can save $2,000 a year from little-known tax break

Americans looking to tuck away some extra cash next year can take advantage of an oft-overlooked tax break recently updated by the Internal Revenue Service to reduce their liability next year. The retirement savings contribution credit – frequently shortened to the saver's credit – provides up to $1,000 in credit...
INCOME TAX
WBNS 10TV Columbus

What should you do before 2021 ends to help with taxes?

WASHINGTON — Taxes aren’t what most people want to think about in the holiday season – but there are a few things you can do now to make Tax Day a little easier. Whether you're taking advantage of pandemic-related changes or just getting important documents in order, a bit of preparation can go a long way for the average taxpayer.
INCOME TAX
inquirer.com

8 ways small businesses can save taxes before year end

If you’re running a small business, then taxes are likely among your biggest expenses. So although it’s important to be proactive and practice good tax-planning strategies throughout the year, you can still make some moves now to save your business money before 2021 ends. Here are eight. 1....
INCOME TAX
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
148K+
Followers
72K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy