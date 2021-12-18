ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Special Weather Statement issued for Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley, Chukchi Sea Coast by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-19 12:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-20 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley; Chukchi Sea Coast; Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills; Southern Seward Peninsula Coast; St Lawrence Island and Bering...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northwest Blue Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-22 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-23 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Northwest Blue Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THURSDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 4000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Northwest Blue Mountains. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Central Douglas County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-24 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-27 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: * Stock emergency kit with tire chains, flashlight, batteries, blankets, food, water, and medications. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * Plan now to avoid traveling during the storm. * A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow accumulations that may create dangerous travel. * See https://www.tripcheck.com or http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov for latest road conditions. Target Area: Central Douglas County; Eastern Curry County and Josephine County; Eastern Douglas County Foothills; Jackson County WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING ABOVE 1500 FEET * WHAT...Periods of moderate to heavy snowfall is possible, mainly above 1500 foot elevations. Total snow accumulations of several inches at lower elevations to as much as a few feet near 3500 foot elevations are possible. * WHERE...Central Douglas County, Eastern Curry County and Josephine County, Eastern Douglas County Foothills and Jackson County including portions of Interstate 5 between Grants Pass and Tri-City, portions of Highway 199 in the Illinois Valley, portions of the Tiller Highway from near Tiller to Shady Cove, portions of Highway 138 east of Roseburg, portions of Highway 62 from Shady Cove to Prospect, much of the Applegate Valley, Jacksonville, from east Medford south to the Ashland area in the Rogue Valley, and Highway 140 east of White City. * WHEN...From Friday morning through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult to impossible, at times, during this time period. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels on Christmas Eve day are likely to be between 1500 and 2500 feet. Cold low pressure moving through the area Christmas Eve into Christmas Day is likely to lead to locally intense showers resulting in accumulations, at times. Additional waves of low pressure and a cooling air mass are then likely to bring additional periods of snow on the 26th and 27th, possibly down to 500 to 1000 foot elevations, at times. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
COOS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-22 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-24 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is imminent, and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. * See https://www.tripcheck.com or http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov for latest road conditions. Target Area: Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades; South Central Oregon Cascades WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THURSDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations 18 to 24 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...For the Warning, the Crater Lake area. For the Advisory, portions of Highway 58 near Willamette Pass, portions of Highways 138, 62, and 230 in the Diamond Lake area, portions of Highway 140 near Lake of the Woods, and the Mount Ashland Ski Road in the South Central Oregon Cascades, Siskiyou Mountains, and Southern Oregon Cascades. * WHEN...From 4 PM Wednesday to 4 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...New snow accumulations at Siskiyou Summit on I-5 are expected to be generally less than 3 inches during this time period. Additional snowfall with lower snow levels is likely between the 24th and the 30th of December. Be sure to check for additional details as that time frame nears because travel is likely to be significantly affected by winter weather, at times, during that time period. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Western Kenai Peninsula by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-23 01:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-22 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Western Kenai Peninsula A LIGHT WINTRY MIX OF PRECIPITATION POSSIBLE SOUTH OF KENAI WEDNESDAY Light wintry precipitation is expected to overspread the western Kenai Peninsula Wednesday morning as a frontal system advances from the west. As the front moves east, an area of warmer air aloft will move across southern Cook Inlet and the western Kenai Peninsula. With temperatures at or below freezing at the surface, any light snow initially may mix with or changeover to sleet and freezing rain. Any precipitation is expected to be light, with less than half an inch of snow and trace of ice accumulation possible. The best chance for any mixed precipitation will be from Ninilchik south to Homer. There is also a slight chance that any precipitation that falls along the western Kenai Peninsula coast may end as a brief period of freezing drizzle as clouds linger along Cook Inlet Wednesday evening before diminishing Wednesday night.
KENAI PENINSULA BOROUGH, AK
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Admiralty Inlet Area, Bremerton and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-22 14:10:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-24 07:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Admiralty Inlet Area; Bremerton and Vicinity; Everett and Vicinity; Hood Canal Area; San Juan County; Seattle and Vicinity; Western Skagit County; Western Whatcom County COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Minor tidal overflow flooding possible around high tide on Thursday and Friday mornings. * WHERE...San Juan County, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and Vicinity, Admiralty Inlet Area, Hood Canal Area, Seattle and Vicinity and Bremerton and Vicinity. * WHEN...Until 7 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding of lots, parks, and roads near the beaches is possible with only isolated road closures expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide at Seattle and Port Townsend is around 8 am Thursday and 9 am Friday. At Friday Harbor and Cherry Point the high tides are around 9 am Thursday and 10 am Friday. High tides will be around a foot above the tide table predictions Thursday and Friday.
ISLAND COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Surprise Valley California by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-22 21:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-23 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Surprise Valley California WINTER WEATHER WILL RESULT IN MAJOR TRAVEL DISRUPTIONS THROUGH THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND A series of systems will continue to bring rain and snow to the Sierra, northeast California, and western Nevada. There may be a period with lighter snow for the Sierra and northeast California Christmas Eve before heavy snowfall returns on Christmas Day. * Sierra and northeast CA - Winter advisories and warnings are in place...please check those for details. * Western Nevada - Widespread spillover precipitation is expected on Thursday. However, it is expected to be all rain for valleys with any snow impacts limited to foothills and ranges above 5500 to 6500 feet Thursday night into early Friday. Snow showers could briefly reach valley floors in far western Nevada Friday morning but impacts look limited with temperatures in the 30s. The chance for snow and travel headaches for valleys increases Christmas Day as a cold front moves through. * Consider alternate routes or adjusting plans if you are traveling for the holidays. This is especially true if you`re heading into or out of any Sierra locations where chain controls, long delays, and potential road closures may occur. Monitor the latest weather forecast (weather.gov/reno) and check road conditions routinely (511 for Nevada and 1-800-427-7623 for California) or download the mobile applications NVRoads (Nevada) and Quickmap (California).
MODOC COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southern Seward Peninsula Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-22 17:56:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-23 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southern Seward Peninsula Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches are expected, resulting in storm total amounts up to 4 inches. * WHERE...Southern Seward Peninsula Coast. * WHEN...9 AM Wednesday to 9 AM Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting to 40 mph will reduce visibility to one half mile or less at times in blowing snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause travel difficulties.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Beaufort Sea Coast, Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-23 01:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-23 17:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Beaufort Sea Coast; Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast; Northeastern Brooks Range; Northern Arctic Coast; Northwestern Brooks Range; Western Arctic Coast Major Winter Storm Likely Late This Weekend Confidence is growing regarding a strong surface low pressure that is expected to develop in the Bering Sea on Saturday, posing another significant winter storm threat across the North Slope and Brooks Range beginning Sunday and lasting into early next week. Heavy snow, significant blowing and drifting snow, and strong winds are the likely widespread hazards during this time period, particularly for the western portions of the North Slope and Brooks Range. Residents should take proper precautions to ensure safety in preparation for any holiday travel over the weekend. Stay tuned to www.weather.gov/fairbanks as we continue to monitor changes to the outlook throughout the weekend.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Surprise Valley California by NWS

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for South Washington Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-22 17:45:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-22 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: South Washington Coast Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Pacific County through 700 PM PST At 638 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles southwest of Westport to near Tokeland. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. These storms will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Pacific County near Tokeland, North Cove and Heather. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
PACIFIC COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southern Seward Peninsula Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-22 17:56:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-23 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southern Seward Peninsula Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches are expected, resulting in storm total amounts up to 4 inches. * WHERE...Southern Seward Peninsula Coast. * WHEN...9 AM Wednesday to 9 AM Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting to 40 mph will reduce visibility to one half mile or less at times in blowing snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause travel difficulties.
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Kahoolawe in Maui by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-22 08:49:00 HAST Expires: 2021-12-22 12:15:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action. Target Area: Kahoolawe in Maui FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM HST THIS MORNING FOR THE ISLAND OF MAUI IN MAUI COUNTY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...The island of Maui in Maui County. * WHEN...Until 1100 AM HST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 745 AM HST, radar indicated widespread moderate rainfall continuing over all of windward Maui, with some showers spreading to leeward areas. Shower coverage upstream is gradually diminishing, and thus rainfall is expected to subside as the morning progresses. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Pauwela, Huelo, Paia, Keanae, Nahiku, Wailuku, Waiehu, Waihee, Kahakuloa, Kipahulu and Hana. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 1100 AM HST if flooding persists.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southern Seward Peninsula Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-22 20:59:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-23 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southern Seward Peninsula Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches are expected, resulting in storm total amounts up to 4 inches. * WHERE...Southern Seward Peninsula Coast. * WHEN...9 AM Wednesday to 9 AM Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting to 40 mph will reduce visibility to one half mile or less at times in blowing snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause travel difficulties.
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-22 21:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-26 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada; Western Plumas County, Lassen Park Multiple Winter Storms to Impact Holiday Mountain Travel through the Weekend .A series of winter storms will bring multiple rounds of mountain snow and gusty winds through Sunday. Snow showers continue to spread over northern California this afternoon with rising snow levels. Heavier snow expected tonight and Thursday tapering to showers on Friday. The next heavier round of snow will occur late Friday night through Saturday with low snow levels. Generally 2000 to 3500 feet but lowering by Sunday morning to 1000 to 2500 feet. Showers are expected to continue over the mountains between the two systems and on Sunday. The potential for more significant snowfall is forecast for Sunday night and Monday. Major travel delays and difficult travel conditions are anticipated later this week. Gusty winds will further reduce visibilities during this event with local whiteout conditions possible. Holiday travelers should prepare for winter driving conditions by packing chains, warm winter clothes, and extra food and water. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Additional wet snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, with localized amounts up to a foot, are expected through this evening. Then, heavy snow expected. Travel will be very difficult to impossible, including during the morning commute on Thursday. Tree branches could fall as well. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 feet, with localized amounts up to 9 feet, are expected. * WHERE...Western Plumas County/Lassen Park and West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, 9 PM today to 4 PM Sunday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 9 PM today. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow means there will be snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Travel is not recommended while the warning is in effect. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. A Winter Weather Advisory for wet snow means periods of wet snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ALPINE COUNTY, CA

