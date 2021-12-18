Universities receive $10 million to fund teacher education

The Department of Engineering Technology at NSU hosted its annual Robotics Competition and Smart Structures Show (RC&S3) on Dec. 1. This event was conducted in person for the first time since the COVID shutdown. Many of the teachers expressed their happiness and excitement to return to normal life with in-person activities. Students clearly enjoyed scoping out the competition in real time and collaborating in a shared space. This year, 15 teams participated in the event from four different schools.

