Environment

Wintry mix in the Twin Tiers could lead to dangerous icy roads for Saturday

By Jacob Matthews
WETM
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWinter Weather Advisory in effect until Saturday afternoon. Waking up to a wintry mix throughout the Twin Tiers as a low pressure system nears the region. The wintry mix arrives in the Southern Tier at around 6 AM, with chances for sleet and freezing rain possible. Precipitation transitions to rain in...

www.mytwintiers.com

#Freezing Rain#Twin Tiers#Wind Speeds#Winter Weather Advisory
