Wintry mix in the Twin Tiers could lead to dangerous icy roads for Saturday

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Today was very similar to yesterday, warm and windy. Luckily, the winds were not as strong as what we saw yesterday, but I wouldn’t get your hopes up as the winds look to be strong for much of the state tomorrow afternoon and evening. Sky conditions were well enough that there were some clouds, but the breeze was enough to move them out of the way. Going into the holidays, the weather situation will be very active. Starting tomorrow, there will be an influx of moisture in the western regions as well as the southern central regions. This is due to an incoming cold front and the strong winds fueling the winter weather with warm and moist air. As a result, there are currently winter storm watches and warnings for those areas and snow is likely to accumulate over and inch, with even more so expected in the mountains and higher elevations.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 4 HOURS AGO