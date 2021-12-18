ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, PA

Johnstown Officer awarded after saving infants life

By Aaron Marrie
 4 days ago

JOHNSTOWN, Pa ( WTAJ ) – The Johnstown Police department awarded officer Melissa Nagle with a Commendation and Life-Saving Award Friday, Dec. 17, for saving an infant who was having a seizure and choking.

On Thanksgiving, Nagle was called to an infant who was blue/grey in color and was unresponsive due to choking and seizing. Nagle took the infant and started performing back blows to stop the infant from choking. Nagle’s quick action worked and the infant regained consciousness and was somewhat responsive. The infant was then transported to Conemaugh Hospital for further treatment.

Santa & Altoona, Logan Twp Police bring Christmas to Blair Co. families

Nagle’s response and actions directly resulted in saving the infant’s life and in the picture above, Chief Pritchard awarded Nagle the award.

