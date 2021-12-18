ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Agent says ex-Inter Milan midfielder Eriksen has 2 offers on table

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe agent of Christian Eriksen says he will continue his professional career. The Dane has terminated his contract with Inter Milan by mutual consent, with players banned from playing in...

www.tribalfootball.com

Tribal Football

Willian wanted out of Arsenal after three months: I gave up big money

Corinthians star Willian has taken aim at former club Arsenal. The Brazilian signed a three-year contract with the Gunners after leaving Chelsea in the summer of 2020. After lasting just a year at the club, Willian has revealed he wanted to leave after just three months. He told Rio Ferdinand's...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Arsenal beat Chelsea, Spurs to land Charlie Patino from Luton

Arsenal burned off major competition to sign Charlie Patino from Luton Town. The 18-year-old came on as a second-half substitute for the Gunners in their Carabao Cup quarter-final clash with League One side Sunderland. Patino had an evening to remember as he turned the ball home in stoppage time to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

PSG chief Leonardo unimpressed by AC Milan striker Ibrahimovic job claims

PSG chief Leonardo is unimpressed by AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic's attempts to replace him. In his new book, Ibrahimovic revealed he offered his services to become the PSG sporting director one year ago in case he hadn't signed a contract extension with Milan. "It's something annoying, but this doesn't...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Juventus want Man Utd striker Cavani AND Martial

Juventus are targeting Manchester United strike-pair Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial. Both players are available from United ahead of the January market. Tuttosport says Juventus want to sign United pair Cavani and Martial during next month's transfer window. Juventus hope to solve their goalscoring issues this season by bringing in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Di Canio says Inter Milan form team in Serie A

Lazio great Paolo di Canio believes Inter Milan are the form team in Serie A. Inter now sit comfortably at the top of the table. “Inter have a dimension that all the others don't," Di Canio stated. “Napoli plays beautiful, attacking football, but Inter scored 24 goals at home and...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Tottenham interested in AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie

Tottenham are interested in AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie. Kessie is out of contract at AC Milan at the end of the season and La Gazzetta dello Sport says Tottenham are among the clubs monitoring his situation. Kessie said in September that he wanted to remain at Milan but the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

No Covid suspension for Premier League – reports

Premier League clubs have decided against any suspension of the season as a means of bringing the Covid-19 crisis under control, according to reports.Six of the 10 matches due to be played in the top flight last weekend were postponed because of outbreaks of cases within clubs.It had been reported that clubs would consider calling off the round of games scheduled for December 28 to 30.However, following a shareholders’ meeting involving representatives of the 20 clubs on Monday, it has been reported that a decision has been taken to continue with the season as planned, and that any decisions to postpone individual matches will continue to be taken by the Premier League board on a case-by-case basis. Read More Lee Johnson promises ‘blood and guts’ performance when Sunderland visit ArsenalFormer British Olympic luge athlete AJ Rosen dies aged 37Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka given driving ban and fine
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Arsenal, Bayern Munich target Barcelona fullback Dest

Barcelona are fielding enquiries for Sergino Dest. Marca says Dest has been a peripheral figure and does not appear to be in the Catalan's plans. Aged just 21 and a regular for the American national team, Dest has a number of sellable characteristics that could see Barcelona cash in on him.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Forest legend Birtles urges Johnson to ignore Everton, Leeds interest

Nottingham Forest legend Garry Birtles has urged Brennan Johnson to stay at the City Ground. Leeds and Everton are among clubs keen on Johnson. “Whatever advice he gets from his dad [David Johnson], I'd advise him to listen," Birtles told the Garibaldi Red podcast. “He played at a high level. I always tell young players to listen to all advice and decide what is good and bad."
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Roma coach Mourinho slams Sampdoria 'attitude' for draw

Roma coach Jose Mourinho admitted frustration after their 1-1 draw with Sampdoria. Eldor Shomurodov had Roma ahead in the final 20 minutes, but they were pegged back by Manolo Gabbiadini. Mourinho later said, "In the first half there were difficulties at all levels. The team didn't concentrate to the maximum,...
SOCCER
firstsportz.com

Serie A: Inter Milan vs Torino player ratings as Inter Milan continues to stay on top of the table with yet another win by 1-0 at full-time.

Inter Milan vs Torino: Inter Milan faces Torino at the San Siro Stadium on Matchday 19 of Serie A. Dumfries made the goal difference coverting the pass by Dzeko and a little flick provided by Brozovic straight towards the bottom netting. Inter was well involved in the attack from the beginning and there was very little that Torino could do. They continue their winning streak ending their year in a style.
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Man City hero Onuoha: Sterling never gave up during slump

Former Manchester City defender Nedum Onuoha is delighted seeing Raheem Sterling back in form. Onuoha feels during the attacker's slump one quality never wavered. “It's his desire," Onuoha told City Is Ours on Facebook live. “Even for the goal against Newcastle [on Sunday], as the ball's wide he's level with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Ousmane Dembele ready to put pen to paper on new Barcelona contract

Ousmane Dembele is ready to put pen to paper on a new contract with Barcelona. Foot Mercato says the French player is ready to commit his future to Camp Nou and has told his agents to finalise a renewal, with his current deal up on June. 30. Dembele's agents were...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Arsenal boss Arteta hints at replacement for Elneny, Partey

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has hinted he will use Charlie Patino more often when his midfielders leave for the African Cup of Nations. Arteta will be without Partey and Elneny for a month due to the competition. Patino, 18, scored on debut in the win over Sunderland on Wednesday, and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

AC Milan fullback Theo Hernandez insists he's staying

AC Milan fullback Theo Hernandez insists he's committed to the club. Theo has been linked with PSG and Chelsea in recent days. However, the defender said before victory at Empoli: "I'm satisfied with my year, I'm very happy here. We play this match and then there is a week of rest."
SOCCER
Tribal Football

​Juventus, Man Utd & Chelsea chasing Barcelona winger Dembele

Juventus, Manchester United and Chelsea are among the teams showing real interest in Ousmane Dembele of Barcelona. The French winger has experienced numerous injury problems at the Catalan club since signing from Borussia Dortmund. However, Dembele is fit this season, and Diario Sport suggests many clubs are vying for his...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Tottenham coach Conte: Lucas Moura one of my best players

Antonio Conte has hailed Lucas Moura as one of the best players in his Tottenham Hotspur squad. The Brazilian scored the winning goal in the 2-1 win over West Ham United. "Lucas Moura is one of the best players in our squad," Conte said. "He links quality with quantity and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Torino coach Juric reveals crunch Cairo transfer talks

Torino coach Ivan Juric admits he's held transfer talks with president Urbano Cairo. Juric detailed the meeting after last night's defeat to Inter Milan. He said,"We made a summary of the team, of things, trying to understand where we can improve. There are many things that are going well, other things that can be done better. My team is complex to understand well, we have to do things right without damage.
SOCCER

