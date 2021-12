CLEVELAND, Ohio - Temperatures will top out near 40 on Thursday as the holiday weekend approaches. The National Weather Service’s forecast calls for increasing clouds throughout the day with a slight chance for rain or snow showers in the late afternoon. Overnight, lows will fall to around freezing. Christmas Eve will be warmer with highs in the upper 40s and rain showers likely in the afternoon and evening.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 13 HOURS AGO