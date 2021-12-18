I tried Kim Kardashian and Rihanna's regular pasta orders at their favorite Italian restaurant, and the cheaper dishes blew me away

Kim Kardashian and Rihanna have the same favorite Italian restaurant. I tried their regular orders to who had the best taste in pasta. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards/Randy Brooks/AFP

I recently went to Giorgio Baldi, Kim Kardashian and Rihanna's favorite Italian restaurant in LA.

I tried Kardashian's favorite agnolotti pasta, and ordered all three of Rihanna's favorite pastas.

I loved all of Rihanna's pastas — spaghetti pomodoro, gnocchi, and ravioli — more than Kardashian's.

The reality TV star and Fenty beauty mogul are both huge fans of Giorgio Baldi, a family-owned restaurant right on the border of Santa Monica and the Pacific Palisades in Los Angeles.

Kardashian has taken both Kanye West and Pete Davidson to the romantic A-list destination, while Rihanna's adoration for Giorgio Baldi's pasta is so famous that Drake once rapped about it ("Caterin' is from Giorgio Baldi's, Robyn's favorite").

Elena Baldi, Giorgio Baldi's daughter and the manager, told The New York Times in May that Rihanna has been coming to the restaurant since she was 18.

"I remember when she couldn't even drink," Baldi said.

Veteran celebrity photographer Cesar Peña made trips to Giorgio Baldi part of his routine so that he could get regular snaps of Rihanna.

"When I was in L.A., I knew I had to be there on a Sunday just after 5 o'clock," he told The Times.

Rihanna has also held multiple interviews there, and once told Rolling Stone she bought a home in the Pacific Palisades partly so she could be in the restaurant's delivery zone.

Kardashian has tweeted about her favorite Giorgio Baldi pasta, while Rihanna is known to get half-orders of the same three pastas every time she's at the restaurant.

But whose favorite would reign supreme? I decided to find out.

The restaurant is tucked away on a quiet street, just a few feet away from Will Rogers State Beach. There was no line snaking around the block (like you'll see at Catch LA), or even a glowing sign to make the perfect Instagram shot (a la Boa Steakhouse).

Giorgio Baldi's front facade is almost entirely covered by well-trimmed hedges, with a subtle "gb" written above the door. The backyard is lit up by fairy lights, but the tented patio and small dining room are shrouded in dim, romantic lighting. I felt like I had been whisked away to the Mediterranean Sea, rather than a spot beloved by the Hollywood elite.

You can find my full review of Giorgio Baldi here.

Kardashian's favorite pasta — a $30 plate of homemade ravioli — was up first.

The $30 agnolotti is Kardashian's favorite. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

Kardashian is a huge fan of Giorgio Baldi's agnolotti. The dish — which features ravioli stuffed with sweet white corn, plus a white truffle sauce drizzled on top — has been on the restaurant's menu since it first opened in 1990.

The reality TV queen has even defended the dish on Twitter, publicly declaring her love after a picture of the pasta — which she had shared on her Instagram story — went viral in 2020.

—Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 10, 2020

When the pasta arrived at our table, I thought the agnolotti looked far more elegant (and appetizing) than Kardashian's old photo. And the ravioli was nice and light. Although I couldn't really taste the corn, I loved the sauce. Baldi told The Times that her mother Roberta — Giorgio's widow — still comes in every day to prepare the pasta sauces, and the agnolotti definitely has that authentic, homemade flavor.

But I was surprised by how small the portion was. I counted 18 tiny raviolis on the plate — meaning each one cost almost $2. It felt more like an appetizer or part of a tasting menu, rather than a full-blown entrée.