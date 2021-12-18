ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

ATS HomeKraft records the biggest launch in NCR market with its Pious Orchards project at Sector 150, Noida

tucsonpost.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNoida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): ATS HomeKraft has received an overwhelming response for the first phase of its Pious Orchards project in Noida. The Company has achieved sales value of more than INR 350 crores in the Project in a single day event, where in 290 apartments were sold...

www.tucsonpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
tucsonpost.com

KAnalysis Consultants to set up 'Help-Desk' to assist and guide India's E-commerce players and manufacturers

New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): KAnalysis Consultants, a leading Delhi-based Intellectual Property (IP) boutique firm which manages global IP portfolios for clients, outlined plans today to set up a 'Help-Desk' to assist and guide India's E-commerce players and manufacturers, helping them grow and achieve international levels. The proposed Help-Desk...
BUSINESS
OilPrice.com

India Launches Biggest Its Biggest Ever Oil Tender

India launched a tender for 75 oil and gas blocks—the biggest oil and gas tender in the history of its industry. The tender is for so-called discovered small fields, or DSFs, across 32 contract areas both onshore and offshore, the Indian Directorate General of Hydrocarbons said. Bids will begin being accepted on February 1 next year, Upstream reported.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncr#Ats#Real Estate#Ats Homekraft#Ani Newsvoir#Pious Orchards#Company#Project#Floral Pathways#Inr#Pious Hideaways#Dnd Expressway
tucsonpost.com

Hyderabad Chapter of Entrepreneurs' Organisation's finals of Global Student Entrepreneur Awards held

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 20 (ANI/PNN): The Hyderabad Chapter of Entrepreneurs' Organisation held the chapter finals of Global Student Entrepreneur Awards on 18th December at T-Hub, Gachibowli. Global Student Entrepreneur Awards or GSEA is an initiative started by Entrepreneurs' Organisation worldwide. A competition conducted at regional, national and international level,...
INDIA
finextra.com

UK tech sector enjoys best year on record

In terms of venture capital (VC) investment, the number of jobs, and the rate of unicorns emerging, 2021 has been the UK technology sector’s best year yet, says research from the Digital Economy Council. Here are some key highlights:. The UK raised £26bn in VC in 2021 - a...
BUSINESS
tucsonpost.com

Truecaller's Global Spam Report 2021 says India received 202 million calls from a single spammer

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Truecaller has launched the fifth edition of its annual Global Spam Report - a detailed, global study on how spam and scam affects all of us. The report, like the previous years, lists the Top 20 Countries Affected by Spam Calls in 2021 and is available for everyone to read on the Truecaller official blog. With the people navigating through the ongoing pandemic and countries going into the second round of lockdown, this year's report has shown that not only has the pandemic affected communication behaviour but also spam patterns around the world.
INDIA
buffalonynews.net

Ghost Kitchens launches its Fulfillment Partner program in Delhi NCR and Gujarat

New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI/ThePRTree): Ghost Kitchens has launched the Ghost Brands Fulfillment Partner program to help its brand grow. It will let small restaurant and cloud kitchen owners make the most of their underutilized real estate and labour. Ghost Kitchens began operations in May 2019 and now has a portfolio of 20 food delivery firms with a wide range of cuisines, price ranges, and demographics.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
albuquerqueexpress.com

United Nations Environment Programme's CounterMEASURE Project launches its India Campaign with a call to choose Plastic Se Behtar

Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], December 20 (ANI/BusinessWire India): To highlight the impact of plastic pollution and the urgent need to make better choices, aIndustry leaders from the FB sector and startup founders too joined the conversation in aIn less than a week this campaign has already reached more than 4 million people with more and more joining the conversation to share alternatives that are BetterThanPlasticEvery year, about 1.15 and 2.41 million tonnes of plastic waste enters the ocean from rivers and Asian rivers are responsible for 86% of the totalTo create awareness about the impact of plastic pollution and the importance of making choices that are better than plastic [plastic se behtar] in India, the United Nations Environment Programme'sCapturing people's voices from the banks of the river Ganga, one can hear first-hand from the local community champions about this issue in the video story. "Nobody throws garbage on their mother, the same way it is our responsibility to keep our river Ganga clean," says a school student studying in Rishikesh. Vinod, a social worker in Varanasi reiterates the same sentiment, "People say we need to clean Ganga, but I am saying we don't need to clean Ganga, we need to spread the message that we should not pollute Ganga in the first place!." Watch theEveryone knows that plastic pollution is a big problem, yet one's relationship with plastic is a contradictory one. It is an integrated part of everyone's lives. "It is important that environmental costs and prices are internalized so that change becomes a norm instead of a niche" explains Divya Datt, Programme Management officer at UNEP India. There is an acute need for awareness about better choices and better behaviors that could help limit the use of plastic.
ENVIRONMENT
tucsonpost.com

Under PM Modi's leadership, Varanasi has established new parameters of development: Yogi Adityanath

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 17 (ANI): Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that under the former's leadership, Varanasi has established new parameters of development. Further appreciating the Prime Minister, he stated that the people of Varanasi are proud to be represented...
POLITICS
aithority.com

Zumo Launched ‘Zero Hero’ Project Signals Path for Crypto Sector Decarbonisation

Crypto wallet and payments platform, Zumo, announced the launch of its Zero Hero pilot renewable energy purchase programme. During the pathfinder project, customers who buy Bitcoin via the Zumo app will be guaranteed that any electricity consumption linked with creating that Bitcoin is compensated via verified renewable energy certificates – transparently and permanently recorded on the blockchain – that prove that the bitcoin is powered by 100% clean energy.
TECHNOLOGY
Investopedia

Biggest Companies in the World by Market Cap

The world's biggest companies by market cap operate within a range of different market sectors, including technology, communication services, energy, consumer cyclicals, and financial services. A company's market cap is calculated by multiplying the total number of its shares outstanding by the current market price of a single share. The majority of the companies making up the top-ten list generate hundreds of billions of dollars in annual revenue. However, there are a few that generate less than $100 billion in annual revenue, suggesting that investors are optimistic about the potential growth of these companies compared to the others in the list.
STOCKS
tucsonpost.com

Asian Development Bank bars top Chinese firms from Nepal's key infra project

Kathmandu [Nepal], December 21 (ANI): The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has barred three top Chinese construction firms from participating in Nepal's key airport infrastructure development project, local media reported. The anti-corruption office of Manila-based multilateral funding agency punished three state-backed companies for violating integrity rules, The Kathmandu Post reported. The...
ECONOMY
simpleflying.com

What Happened To Air India’s L-1011 Trijets?

Several aircraft types have become synonymous with Air India’s international fleet over the years. Back in the 1960s, the Boeing 707 did quite a bit of heavy lifting of the airline’s long-haul routes. Then came the 747s, the A300s, and today, it’s the 777s and 787s that the carrier relies on for most of its international flying.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
tucsonpost.com

Plea in Delhi HC seeks Rs 50 coins for visually impaired

New Delhi [India], December 18 (ANI): An application has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking to formulate a policy to issue Rs 50 coins to provide equality of opportunity and ease of doing business to the visually challenged citizens of the country. The application has been filed by...
INDIA
tucsonpost.com

Passion Vista felicitates Sanjeev Kumar to be amongst Men Leaders To Look Upto in 2021

New Delhi [India], December 18 (ANI/ATK): On the occasion of International Men's Day on November 19, 2021, Unified Brainz organised 'Men Leaders To Look Upto in 2021', an event celebrating the success of men leading by example. The ceremony marked the presence of some most sought-after lineup of men leaders who were featured from different walks of life sharing a passionate journey.
INDIA
techstartups.com

Amazon fined a record $1.3 billion by Italy’s antitrust watchdog for its abuse of market dominance

Italy’s antitrust regulator has been working on overdrive to rein in on a handful of US big tech companies abusing their monopolies. Late last month, Italy’s watchdog fined Apple and Google 10 million euros ($11.2 million) each for what it described as “aggressive practices” linked to the commercial use of user data. The fine was the maximum amount the watchdog can apply in these cases.
BUSINESS
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Interactive Kiosks Market Value Research Report 2022 Research, Forecast, Share, Size, Trends By || KIOSK Information Systems, NCR Corporation, SlabbKiosks

Global Interactive Kiosks market looks into a report for investigation of the Interactive Kiosks marketplace showing the most recent situation in the market. It anticipates the market development in the up and coming years. The report evaluates different perspectives deciding the market extensions and additionally the volume of the Interactive Kiosks market. It features the aggressive business foundation of the Interactive Kiosks industry overview alongside the synopsis of the overall Interactive Kiosks market players.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Read Why Daiwa Reduced Alibaba Price Target By 13%

Daiwa analyst John Choi lowered the price target on Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) to $170 from $195 and reiterated a Buy. The new price target implies a 44.3% upside. Choi said rising competition in e-commerce is a key risk factor for Alibaba in China and abroad. This rising competition...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy