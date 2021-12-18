ATS HomeKraft records the biggest launch in NCR market with its Pious Orchards project at Sector 150, Noida

Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], December 20 (ANI/BusinessWire India): To highlight the impact of plastic pollution and the urgent need to make better choices, aIndustry leaders from the FB sector and startup founders too joined the conversation in aIn less than a week this campaign has already reached more than 4 million people with more and more joining the conversation to share alternatives that are BetterThanPlasticEvery year, about 1.15 and 2.41 million tonnes of plastic waste enters the ocean from rivers and Asian rivers are responsible for 86% of the totalTo create awareness about the impact of plastic pollution and the importance of making choices that are better than plastic [plastic se behtar] in India, the United Nations Environment Programme'sCapturing people's voices from the banks of the river Ganga, one can hear first-hand from the local community champions about this issue in the video story. "Nobody throws garbage on their mother, the same way it is our responsibility to keep our river Ganga clean," says a school student studying in Rishikesh. Vinod, a social worker in Varanasi reiterates the same sentiment, "People say we need to clean Ganga, but I am saying we don't need to clean Ganga, we need to spread the message that we should not pollute Ganga in the first place!." Watch theEveryone knows that plastic pollution is a big problem, yet one's relationship with plastic is a contradictory one. It is an integrated part of everyone's lives. "It is important that environmental costs and prices are internalized so that change becomes a norm instead of a niche" explains Divya Datt, Programme Management officer at UNEP India. There is an acute need for awareness about better choices and better behaviors that could help limit the use of plastic.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 3 DAYS AGO