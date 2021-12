One of my daughter’s favorite Christmas-time activities is to drive around at night and look at holiday decorations. If it’s just circling around our neighborhood an extra time coming home for dinner, exploring different communities when out and about, or just hopping in the truck, turning up some Christmas music and setting out to explore new locales, she loves the proverbial “thrill of the chase” in finding festive light displays that fill her mind with awe and possibilities. And, well, I like it, too.

BETHANY BEACH, DE ・ 6 DAYS AGO