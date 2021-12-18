ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe's energy crisis just got worse

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn top of an ongoing natural gas crunch, Europe faces the winter season with reduced nuclear output in France, exacerbating the energy crisis and leaving large parts of the continent praying for a milder winter. France's EDF stopped on Thursday two nuclear power plants after finding a fault at...

OilPrice.com

Germany’s Reaction To The Energy Crisis Could Be Catastrophic

The European gas crisis has hogged energy headlines for months. But that hasn’t stopped Germany from retiring half of its nuclear capacity by the end of the year and pushing an accelerated phase-out of its coal-fired plants by 2030. And for Germany’s energy security, it could spell disaster.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Energy bills set to skyrocket even more, suppliers warn

Energy bills are set to skyrocket even further in the new year, providers have warned.Good Energy, EDF and trade body Energy UK have told the Financial Times that the Government urgently needs to intervene after the cost of gas in wholesale markets rose by more than 500% in less than a year.Emma Pinchbeck, chief executive of Energy UK, described the situation as a “nationwide crisis”.She told the FT: “Other treasuries in Europe have already responded to the crisis, but in the UK, the energy sector is still asking if the Chancellor knows that energy bills going up by over 50%...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WTAJ

Russian pipeline faces big hurdles amid Ukraine tensions

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The pipeline is built and being filled with natural gas. But Russia’s Nord Stream 2 faces a rocky road before any gas flows to Germany, with its new leaders adopting a more skeptical tone toward the project and tensions ratcheting up over Russia’s troop buildup at the Ukrainian border. The pipeline opposed […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Human cost of China's green energy rush ahead of Winter Olympics

Beaten, forced off their land, cheated out of money, and even falsely imprisoned -- farmers in China say they are paying a heavy price as authorities rush to deliver on ambitious pledges to ramp up national green energy output. And although Beijing has set a series of ambitious targets around the Winter Olympics, green campaigners face heavy pressure in China if they challenge the official line. 
SPORTS
rigzone.com

Europe Energy Crunch Threatens Recovery

Gas and electricity costs soared to fresh records. This year’s energy crunch is threatening to derail Europe’s economic recovery as gas and electricity costs soar to fresh records. Prices surged more than 20% on Tuesday after Russia curbed gas flows to Europe and France, usually a power exporter,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

European gas futures surge at least 15% as Russia blamed for withholding gas deliveries

Futures for U.K. and Dutch natural-gas contracts surged Tuesday, with strategists and analysts attributing the recent run-up in price to Russia. Reuters reported that natural-gas shipments to Germany, via the Yamal-Europe pipeline near Nesvizh, southwest of Minsk, was reversing its flow, with that coming as Russia has been accused of withholding gas deliveries to Europe, amid tensions tied to Ukraine and Moscow's chargess that it has faced delays getting approval for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. A Kremlin spokesman was quoted as telling Reuters that there was no connection between the reversal of Yamal-Europe's flows and the political wrangling over Ukraine and Nord Stream 2. Prices for the U.K. natgas contract for January were up 15.5% on the ICE Futures Exchange, while the Dutch TTF gas futures were up 16.2%, at last check on Tuesday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
forexlive.com

Europe's power crisis continues to deepen

Energy Live has once again had to change its color scheme on European power prices as they skyrocket to new records. This is back on October 1 and for that time, prices were already at 'crisis' levels. These numbers render many industries completely uncompetitive. A cold front is moving through...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Equinor Wants Last Drop of Oil to Come from Norway

Equinor says its oil and gas will give it a lasting advantage in a carbon-constrained world. Equinor ASA will drill about 25 exploration wells off Norway’s coast next year in a bet that it will be among the last companies still producing oil and gas when the world has achieved net-zero emissions.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Russian gas exports to Europe via Yamal pipeline fall again

MOSCOW, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Russian natural gas deliveries to Germany through the Yamal-Europe pipeline have fell again on Sunday after rising briefly from Saturday levels, data from German network operator Gascade showed. By midday, flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German-Polish border were down to an hourly...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Europe's buildings in line for energy-saving overhaul

BRUSSELS, Dec 15 (Reuters) - European Union countries would be required to renovate their least energy efficient buildings by the end of the decade to cut emissions and save fuel, under rules proposed by the European Commission on Wednesday. The contribution buildings make to climate change is under scrutiny, as...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fortune

Sanctioning Russia could spark (another) energy crisis in Europe

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. U.S. intelligence agencies have warned the White House that Russia is preparing to invade Ukraine, amid reports that Moscow, seven years after it annexed Crimea, is amassing troops at the Ukrainian border. On Tuesday, the White House said it told the Kremlin that the U.S. was prepared to respond with "strong economic and other measures" if Russia invades its neighbor.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
kingsburyjournal.com

Caught in a self-inflicted energy crisis

The United States faces a federal-government-created energy crisis, and South Dakota is caught in the middle of it. Gas prices continue to rise, driving up the cost of shipping and making it more expensive to visit loved ones over the holidays. As we enter the winter season, Americans are outraged by the rising cost to heat their homes.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

