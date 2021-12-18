ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York’s Minimum Wage Will Increase Again On New Year’s Eve

By Yasmin Young
Power 93.7 WBLK
Power 93.7 WBLK
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ever since December 31, 2016, New York's minimum wage has been increasing incrementally every year. The state has been a leader in trying to ensure that even the minimum wage is a livable wage. While I am not saying that it is, New York has taken steps to try to get...

wblk.com

Comments / 79

Adrienne Irwin
4d ago

I think all senators and business men should live on minimum wages, illegals have more benefits than citizens,they get financial aid,snap benefits and medical all paid for by the minimum wage workers,

Reply(7)
16
Penguin Monkey
4d ago

doesn't matter there getting rid of jobs anyhow and implementing automated machinery to do the jobs instead. hence creating a more dependant society on the elite.

Reply(2)
9
Really?
4d ago

So someone flipping burgers or collects carts at the grocery store, bags groceries, etc makes more working a 40 hour week at $15/hour then seniors or a disabled person per month! How about EMS, nursing assistants techs they make that now! And a teen making $15/hour will be making more then them?!!!!

Reply(4)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

40 NEW VACCINE POP-UPS AROUND NEW YORK STATE

After communities with low vaccine rates reached out to the Governor's office looking for assistance, Governor Kathy Hochul over the weekend announced the rollout of over 40 new Pop-Up vaccination sites across The Empire State. The Governor announced the pop-up sites on Saturday, in an effort to fight the winter surge the state is facing and the rapidly spreading Omicron variant.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

By Far The Best Rest Stop In All Of New York

If you are taking a road trip over the next few days or the start of 2022, there are some great places to stop and stretch your legs around Western New York. But on a trip back from New York City to Buffalo, my wife and I found what I think is the cleanest and most picturesque rest stop in New York State.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
Tennessee State
State
New York State
State
Wyoming State
State
Mississippi State
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
City
Wyoming, NY
City
Alabama, NY
New York City, NY
Government
State
South Carolina State
Power 93.7 WBLK

These 7 Erie County Zip Codes Have The Most COVID-19 Cases [List]

The number of COVID-19 cases in Western New York has declined in the past month. That's the good news. The bad news is that COVID-19 cases are surging all over the state, so we're nowhere close to winning. For the week ending December 18, 2021, there were 3,472 cases of COVID-19 in Erie County. Compared to the week ending November 13, there were 3,567 positive cases, according to the Erie County Department of Health. Of the new cases, 33% were Buffalo residents.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York Venue Updates Mask Polices For Games And Concerts

As COVID-19 continues to spike across New York State, Keybank Center has updated its mask policy for Buffalo Sabre and Bandit games and concerts. The new policy affects children between the ages of 5 and 11. The current policy at Keybank Center is that anyone over the age of 12 needs to be fully vaccinated and show proof of vaccination before attending games and events.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Western New York Diner May Be Only One Still Open 24/7

A cup of coffee at 1 am can really hit the spot, but you need the right atmosphere – typically a diner-like style environment, to really capture the calm of the morning. Sure, you can make a cup of coffee for yourself in the comfort of your home, but why do that when you can sit in a diner at any hour of the day, talking to your server with the constant smell of fresh coffee and the reporters from WIVB Channel 4 keeping you company at your table for one?
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minimum Wage Law#Long Island#State Budget
Power 93.7 WBLK

10 Safest Neighborhoods in Buffalo and WNY

The longer you live in Western New York, you learn to recognize what separates each suburb of Buffalo and what certain neighborhoods are perhaps better to settle down in than others. I know my mom grew up in South Wales, which is a beautiful area of Western New York. My...
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Most Viewed Video About Buffalo

Buffalo is truly a unique place to live. Trying to explain why to outsiders or critics can be a challenge but this video does an excellent job of highlighting a few reasons why we love the Queen City. The roads you drive in and out of Buffalo were not just...
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
Power 93.7 WBLK

Is It Legal To Track Someone Without Permission In New York?

Would you be alarmed to find out that you could be tracked, and there wouldn’t be much that the police could do?. It would be a scary thought, especially when you think about what happened to Jackie Wisniewski, an Erie County resident who discovered a GPS device on her car in 2012, placed there by an ex-boyfriend to keep tabs on her. When she reported it to the police upon removal of the tracker, she was told that there was nothing the authorities could do because it technically wasn’t a crime.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Here Is A Warning To All WNY Renters

Heat is essential during this time of year, especially with the historic winters we experience in Western New York, but when a landlord refuses to provide this for his/her tenant, that becomes a problem. A troubling post surfaced on Reddit over the weekend that shone a spotlight onto landlords in...
HOUSE RENT
Power 93.7 WBLK

Looks Like This WNY Town Will Get a Costco

Here in Western New York, we have it pretty good when it comes to retail and food options. Wegmans and Tops are both a way of life here, and Buffalo also has a fair amount of wholesale clubs and other retailers that are very popular. Still, it's pretty crazy that...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Take a Look at New York’s Top 10 Community Colleges [List]

As high school students around New York start deciding on what colleges they will attend upon graduation, it's important to recognize that not every teen is ready to go to a 4-year college or university. Whether is a money thing or they are just unsure about what they want to study, for some, they choose to get their associate's degree first. Let's face it, most of the universities that made the top 10 list in New York are very expensive. The #1 ranked school, Columbia University, had an average tuition cost of $60,532 for the 2020-2021 school year. By comparison, the # ranked Community College in New York, CUNY Queensborough Community College, cost $5,210 for state residents and $8,090 for non-residents.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

These Are The Top 5 Causes of Death in New York State

Since March 2020, the number of deaths from COVID-19 has been at the forefront due to the ongoing pandemic, and rightfully so. But I was curious about what the other leading causes of death are in New York State. I must say, I am a bit surprised by the list. I was initially thinking maybe drug overdoses or gun violence would make the list. The data is for all ages, races, and genders. The #2 and the leading causes of death have both remained in those positions since 2009. Here are the top 5 causes of death in NY:
HEALTH
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Most Popular Christmas Song In New York State

There are a ton of things that we can't agree on around the Holidays. When to put up the tree and lights. Politics. Christmas music. Just to name a few. It also seems that when it comes to what time is best to start playing Christmas Music, the topic is up for debate. According to a recent survey by FinanceBuzz, 50.06% of Americans say that you should start listening to Christmas music after Thanksgiving.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo NY
21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy