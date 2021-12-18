ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

J.P. Morgan launches US Applied Data Science Value Fund, Harnessing The Power of Data Science to Amplify Expertise in Fundamental Investing

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJ.P. Morgan Asset Management has recently launched its first mutual fund employing a data science-driven investment process, combining fundamental research, data insights, and risk management to identify attractively priced equity securities. The J.P. Morgan US Applied Data Science Value Fund (JPIVX) combines the firm’s decades of information and data sets accumulated...

aithority.com

Comments / 0

Related
aithority.com

BrightTower Advises B2B Precision Demand Marketing Leader Integrate on its Majority Investment from Audax Private Equity

Integrate, the leader in B2B Precision Demand Marketing (PDM), announced a majority investment from Audax Private Equity. BrightTower, a premier investment banking and M&A advisory services firm, served as exclusive financial advisor to Integrate in this transaction. This strategic investment will allow Integrate to invest in building out the Demand...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Essence Group Expands Security Offering To Enterprise Market, To be Launched At CES 2022

Leading Residential and Commercial Security Innovator to Provide Turnkey, Yet Customizable Video Monitoring – with Edge Analytics, Deterrence and Personal Safety Solutions – to Smart Cities, Campuses, Stadiums and Other Sectors to Protect People, Property and Assets. Essence Group, a leading technology group developing IoT-based security, safety and...
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Run:AI recognized by Independent Research Firm

Run:AI, a leader in compute orchestration for AI workloads, announced that it had been recognized in The Forrester Wave: AI infrastructure, Q4 2021 report published by Forrester Research. The report, subtitled “The 13 Providers That Matter Most And How They Stack Up”, is Forrester’s first ever AI Infrastructure Wave.
COMPUTERS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J.p. Morgan
aithority.com

IxFintech Group Limited Announces Launch Of IxWallet 2.0 And Plans To Launch New Asset-backed TeaCoin

IX Fintech Group Limited (ixFintech) is honoured to announce the successful integration of privacy identity authentication and post quantum computing security into ixWallet to safeguard users’ identity against cybersecurity risk. In Q1 2022, the company also aims to launch ixPoint, the company’s first-ever reward point scheme, as well as the first asset-backed TeaCoin.
ECONOMY
aithority.com

Canada’s Federated Co-operatives Ltd. (FCL) Goes Live with Ivalua’s Source-to-Contract (S2C) Solution with Seamless Integration to TealBook’s AI-powered Supplier Data Foundation

Ivalua, a leading provider of global Spend Management Cloud solutions, announced that Canada’s largest co-operative, Federated Co-operatives Limited (FCL), has gone live with its source-to-contract solution which includes a seamless integration to TealBook, the leading supplier data foundation. The project has been delivered in partnership with Optis Consulting, a leading Source-to-Pay consultancy.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Endicott Growth Equity Partners Completes Acquisition of Majority Stake in Information Clearinghouse And Market Service, Leading Providers of Data and Analytics on the Retail Sector

Endicott Growth Equity Partners, L.P. announced that it has acquired a majority stake in Information Clearinghouse Inc. and Market Service Inc., home to the Creditntell, F&D Reports, ARMS and AggData brands. Founded in 1957 and headquartered in Great Neck, N.Y., the Company provides comprehensive, timely, and critical data and insights on retailers and the real estate they occupy. Lawrence Sarf, Founder and CEO of the Company, will remain a significant owner and serve on the Company’s board. The current executive management team will continue to run day-to-day operations. Additional terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Optimizely Launches Integrated B2B Commerce & Content Cloud Solution

Integration enables businesses to deliver optimal digital experiences across all audiences and improve collaboration for marketers. Optimizely, leading digital experience platform (DXP) provider, announced it is launching an integrated version of its B2B Commerce Cloud and Content Cloud products. The integration allows these two industry-leading products to be easily implemented together, enabling brands to reach audiences with more sophisticated content strategies and work more effectively across large teams of marketers.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Science#Mutual Fund#Investment Management#Jpivx#U S Structured Equity#Ai Ml
aithority.com

Emrit Announces Year-end Developments & Latam Expansion As They Grow Web3 Adoption Building A New Blockchain Category

Distributed Blockchain Infrastructure Leader to Partner with C3NTRO Telecom in Mexico & Announces New Executive Hires, Harumi Urata-Thompson & Ryan Derouin. Emrit, Inc., a pioneering distributed blockchain infrastructure company, announced year-end developments including a strategic partnership with C3ntro, a leading telecommunication company supplying Voice, SMS, Data, and Fiber services to carriers around the world and Versa a mining company focused on developing mining rigs for REITs in Mexico. Additionally, Emrit Inc. announced new appointments to their leadership team, including Harumi Urata-Thompson as Chief Financial Officer, and Ryan Derouin, as Head of Commercial.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Desktop Metal And The Korea Institute Of Industrial Technology Partner To Accelerate The Adoption Of Metal Binder Jetting For SMEs In South Korea

Installations of Desktop Metal’s Production System and Shop System Platforms Will Catalyze the Innovation, Development and Commercialization of AM Technologies in South Korea. Desktop Metal and the Korea Institute of Industrial Technology (KITECH) announced a partnership to accelerate the industrialization and adoption of additive manufacturing (AM) in South Korea...
WORLD
aithority.com

TandemAI Announces $25 Million Seed & Pre-series A Financing Led By OrbiMed And Chengwei Capital

Funding to advance the company’s proprietary, industry-leading, computational platform and support expansion of wet lab capacity. TandemAI announced it has raised $25 million in Seed and pre-Series A financing to advance its proprietary computational platform and expansion of its wet lab operations. The company will tightly integrate the computational platform with wet labs for biophysics, medicinal chemistry, and biology in order to accelerate the design and optimization of drug candidates for partners. The round was led by OrbiMed and Chengwei Capital.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

TaskUs Partners with Artificial Intelligence Provider ASAPP to Offer a Customer Experience of the Future

TaskUs, Inc., a leading digital outsourcing provider for high growth companies, has announced a strategic partnership with ASAPP, Inc., an artificial intelligence (AI) research-driven company, at Customer Contact Week (CCW). The partnership will unlock the contact center of the future powered by digitally enabled customer service teammates and AI-Native technology to elevate frontline teammates’ performance.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Science
HackerNoon

The Best Data Science Applications and Tools to Manage a Quantitative Hedge Fund

Modern-day hedge fund management is precisely data-driven, uses information and AI as the fuel to process the entire buy and sell operation in trading. The better the data indication, the possibility of profitability increases. The fund managers use data science, AI and Machine Learning to implement clear and compelling analytical decisions based on the collected data about the market rather than exerting a random judgment. The following article will discuss some essential data science practices and tools to implement in a hedge fund and start driving on the road toward profitability.
MARKETS
aithority.com

Crypto Investment Startup Stacked Raises $35 Million Led by Alameda Research, Mirana Ventures to Build Out Regulated Products for Retail Crypto Investors

Stacked, a crypto-investing software that allows users to manage assets and invest in pre-built portfolios and strategies, announced that it has raised a $35 million Series A funding round led by Alameda Research, a core partner of FTX, and Mirana Ventures, venture partner of Bybit and BitDAO, to double its 40-person team and build out its suite of retail-friendly crypto portfolios and automated lending products.
RETAIL
SmartAsset

The Real Reason Index Funds Belong in Your Retirement Portfolio (It’s Not Because They’re Cheap)

John Bogle, the father of index investing and founder of the Vanguard Group, revolutionized the investment industry when his company rolled out the world’s first index mutual fund in 1976. Since then, these passive investment vehicles have steadily grown in … Continue reading → The post The Real Reason Index Funds Belong in Your Retirement Portfolio (It’s Not Because They’re Cheap) appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
MARKETS
aithority.com

Simplilearn Launches Job Guarantee For Data Science Learners In India

The program is a first of its kind and will offer a 100% refund if a learner does not land a job within six months of completing the course. Learners will also have access to 1-on-1 career mentorship. Job opportunities from 2,900+ hiring partners. Simplilearn, the world’s 1 online boot...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy