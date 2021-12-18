J.P. Morgan launches US Applied Data Science Value Fund, Harnessing The Power of Data Science to Amplify Expertise in Fundamental Investing

Endicott Growth Equity Partners, L.P. announced that it has acquired a majority stake in Information Clearinghouse Inc. and Market Service Inc., home to the Creditntell, F&D Reports, ARMS and AggData brands. Founded in 1957 and headquartered in Great Neck, N.Y., the Company provides comprehensive, timely, and critical data and insights on retailers and the real estate they occupy. Lawrence Sarf, Founder and CEO of the Company, will remain a significant owner and serve on the Company’s board. The current executive management team will continue to run day-to-day operations. Additional terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

BUSINESS ・ 19 HOURS AGO