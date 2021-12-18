ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk officials: Federal infrastructure bill to fund flood mitigation projects

State and federal lawmakers toured Norwalk to talk about how the state will use its portion of the massive federal infrastructure bill.

Gov. Ned Lamont and Rep. Jim Himes joined city officials in a flood prone area of the city.

They say part of Connecticut's cut will go toward completing projects that will protect thousands of families from damaging floods.

"We are hopefully to leverage the infrastructure funding to continue flood mitigation efforts within the city of Norwalk,” says Anthony Carr, the Norwalk Public Works Department’s chief of operations. “This work is continually an ongoing effort as we have numerous drainage improvement projects identified. From flood mitigations to drainage infrastructure improvements, to elevation of roadways, there are actions we can do to protect the community."

State officials say Norwalk is especially vulnerable because it has a high number of low income residents living in flood prone areas.

