Local runners Will Nation, Sarah Jackson make big marathon strides in California race

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustin marathoners Will Nation and Sarah Jackson made big strides at the recent California International Marathon, both running personal bests and breaking through to the next level. The race, held the first week of December every year, is billed as “the fastest marathon in the west” and is a...

Cross-country runner makes Sac State history

Cagnei Duncan’s performance in the 6K course at the NCAA West Regional placed her at the second best time by a Sacramento State woman at the West Regional in school history, but it wasn’t always about running for the senior cross-country athlete. She grew up showing horses with...
Now with Alabama State, former Texas F Gerald Liddell will see things have changed

1 p.m., Erwin Center (capacity 16,540) About the series: First meeting. About the Longhorns: When the Rice men’s program announced it was going on a COVID-19 pause, Texas, which was scheduled to play the Owls on Wednesday, was stuck in a bind. The Longhorns are fortunate to find any teams at all on such short notice. Alabama State ranks 311th in the NCAA’s NET rankings, so UT could have relatively easy work before the holiday break. Beard continues to pump up Askew’s confidence, giving him starting assignments while talking in glowing terms about the Kentucky transfer. Askew has just two points and two assists in 41 minutes over the past two games. Dylan Disu went from 12 to 16 minutes in his second game back from a major knee injury. He had 11 points and four rebounds Sunday against Stanford.
Despite five-game winning streak, No. 12 Texas knocked down a peg by Michigan in AP's poll

On Monday, Texas was ranked as the 12th-best basketball team in the nation by the Associated Press. The No. 12 ranking was actually a demotion for the Longhorns, who had been listed 11th in each of the previous two weeks. Texas (8-1) was leapfrogged on Monday by Michigan (11-1), which went from No. 13 to No. 9 after beating then-No. 5 Baylor in overtime this past Sunday.
This Runner Finished Out a Marathon with Poop Running Down Her Leg

Runners know that you can do just about everything to prepare for a race, but sometimes, your body has other plans on the big day. Whether you face an unexpected injury or you don't quite hit your target marks, sometimes, sh*t just happens. In the case of one marathon runner, her pre-race meal choice of mushroom pasta led to her running almost an entire marathon with poop running down her leg. And yes, she shared the photos on Instagram in all their graphic glory.
