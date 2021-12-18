Local runners Will Nation, Sarah Jackson make big marathon strides in California race

1 p.m., Erwin Center (capacity 16,540) About the series: First meeting. About the Longhorns: When the Rice men’s program announced it was going on a COVID-19 pause, Texas, which was scheduled to play the Owls on Wednesday, was stuck in a bind. The Longhorns are fortunate to find any teams at all on such short notice. Alabama State ranks 311th in the NCAA’s NET rankings, so UT could have relatively easy work before the holiday break. Beard continues to pump up Askew’s confidence, giving him starting assignments while talking in glowing terms about the Kentucky transfer. Askew has just two points and two assists in 41 minutes over the past two games. Dylan Disu went from 12 to 16 minutes in his second game back from a major knee injury. He had 11 points and four rebounds Sunday against Stanford.

