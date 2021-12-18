ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Sunny start to this week, another warming trend by Christmas

By Dan Tomaso
abc27.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTONIGHT: Mostly Clear & Cold. Lighter winds. Lo 24. MONDAY: Mostly Sunny, Seasonable. Hi 41. TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Turning Milder. Hi 45. Today proved to be colder overall, even if the high temperature goes in the...

www.abc27.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Damp#Drier
CBS Boston

Freezing Rain To Impact Travel On Christmas

BOSTON (CBS) – Merry Christmas! Light snow grazed Massachusetts on Friday morning but we’re in store for more concern on Christmas Day. A Winter Weather Advisory has been put in effect for most of the state as freezing rain brings another chance of ice. (WBZ-TV) TIMING: Showers will move in overnight leading to slick spots between 5-7am in central MA. East of 495 will tap into this threat near sunrise. As temperatures stay at or slightly below freezing, ice will continue to build up on the roads through midmorning. Christmas Day's freezing rain looks to be a bit more widespread than this past Wednesday....
BOSTON, MA
CBS Minnesota

MN WEATHER: After Christmas Day Snow Up North, More Snow To Hit Sunday-Monday

Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | Weather Page MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Christmas day will begin a string of three snow systems, including one which will make its way through northern Minnesota throughout the day Saturday. After the nearly record-high temperatures of Christmas Eve, Saturday started out cold, with zero degrees recorded in Grand Rapids, and negative temperatures up in Bemidji. That area will also likely see snow on Christmas day, as a system is moving in from the west. It’ll reach Brainerd and St. Cloud around noon, and flakes will continue to fall throughout the evening. The Twin Cities, however, looks to miss out on this...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Christmas Day To Usher In Cold Temps, 3 Shots Of Weekend Snow

Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | Weather Page MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After a big melt on Christmas Eve, some Minnesotans will have a white Christmas, and a white day after Christmas, and a white day after the day after Christmas! WCCO meteorologist Lisa Meadows says temperatures will move into the upper 20s Saturday, after Friday’s high of 43 degrees missed the record set in 1957 by just three degrees. Temps will drop below freezing Friday night, so a refreeze and icy spots are possible on the roads in the overnight and Saturday morning. Light snow will move into western Minnesota Christmas...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: A Seasonably Warm Christmas

Hi Everyone! We are certainly looking at a mild Christmas Eve/Day 2021. A lot of consistency in the forecast not only tonight but through the weekend. Generally speaking our forecast highs, and lows, are 10 to 15 degrees above the averages for this time of year. (And in some cases closer to 20° above average.) We will see the second of two “holiday clippers” dive out of Ontario during the late-night, and overnight. And as discussed yesterday, the effects will be minimal. Zero chance of frozen precip or road issues. And the very light rain should be gone by midday. Do we say...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS New York

New York Weather: 12/25 Christmas Day Weather Headlines

By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer Merry Christmas! After some pockets of freezing rain to the north early on, temps are rising, and everyone will be seeing plain rain for the rest of today. It looks to be more scattered heading through the afternoon with just on and off showers. It’s mild with highs ranging from the low 40s north to the mid 50s south. We’ll top out in the upper 40s around NYC. Keep the umbrella handy as a few more showers swing through this evening. We then gradually dry out overnight, waking up to a partly cloudy skies by Sunday morning. Lows will be around 42 in the city and 30s for the suburbs. It’s a much brighter finish to the holiday weekend tomorrow with mostly sunny skies and temps in the upper 40s once again. A brisk northwest breeze will keep wind chills closer to the 40 degree mark. Things look a bit unsettled next week with some more weak impulses swinging through. As of now, no day is a washout though. After a chilly day Monday, temps remain above normal for the most part, in the 40s.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Post

PM Update: Sunny and warm post-Christmas

Merry Christmas! It didn’t feel much like Christmas as far as temperatures go, though. D.C. did not set a new record high temperature for Christmas, but we came pretty close. The official high was 66 degrees, which is still very warm for this time of year, but not quite warm enough for a record. I suppose we will have to settle for that.
ENVIRONMENT
pix11.com

Soggy Christmas with periods of rain for most of the day

NEW YORK — It will be a soggy Christmas for residents across the tri-state area Saturday. Expect periods of rain throughout most of the afternoon, with a high temperature near 50 degrees and a slight breeze. The risk of a stray shower will continue into the evening before the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny and warm to end the weekend, rain return by next week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - So far a nice Christmas Day across Southwest Louisiana as we have seen a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the afternoon, but it has been on the windy side. High pressure has continue to slide off to the south and east, which has allowed plenty of moisture to return with a muggy feeling and unfortunately that trend will continue into the next several days until a cold front arrives by the middle of the week.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
abc27.com

Warm this Christmas Day with off-and-on rain showers

TODAY: Cloudy & Mild, Occasional Showers. Hi 58. Winds: S 5-10 mph. TONIGHT: Showers End, Gradual Clearing. Lo 40. Winds: NW 5-10 mph. SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny, Still Mild. Hi 50. Winds: NW 10-15 mph. A wet and warm Christmas on top for central PA! It won’t be raining all day,...
HARRISBURG, PA
KATC News

Unseasonable pattern continues

Temperatures tonight will be mild in the mid-60s. Another unseasonably warm day Sunday with afternoon highs pushing the upper 70s to near 80° under partly to mostly cloudy skies.
ENVIRONMENT
WRIC - ABC 8News

Stormtracker8: Warm & sunny for Christmas Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) —  Mostly sunny skies will be over central Virginia today and it will be warm with highs near 70. The warm weather will continue Sunday with highs in the lower 70s across the region. Skies will be partly cloudy. Monday will be a little bit cooler with highs in the middle 50s […]
RICHMOND, VA
KWTX

The Warmest Central Texas Christmas Followed By More Warmth!

Record-breaking highs will be seen Christmas afternoon in the mid 80′s. In fact, this will be the warmest Christmas Central Texas has ever had. We keep the 80′s for your Sunday, before slightly cooling into the mid to upper 70′s to start next week. More clouds will be seen next week as dew points go up. A few spotty showers will be possible on Wednesday before better rain chances arrive to start the New Year.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy