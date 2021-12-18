ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuchel pushing Chelsea to try again for Sevilla defender Kounde

Cover picture for the articleChelsea boss Thomas Tuchel remains keen to sign Sevilla defender Jules Kounde. Kounde was a confirmed target for Tuchel last summer and was waiting in Paris on deadline day hoping for the...

Sports
