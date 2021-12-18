ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Four dead in separate collisions in London in space of 24 hours

By PA Reporter
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YUid0_0dQQJUmx00

Four people have died and a fifth person has been critically injured in five separate incidents on London’s roads within the space of 24 hours.

A 16-year-old boy was killed in a collision with a bus in Cricklewood, north London at about 7.45pm on Friday while a 41-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene after a suspected hit-and-run in Southall west London, at about 1.55am on Saturday, police said.

A 20-year-old motorcyclist died after a crash with a car in Chadwell Heath east London, at just after 9.20pm on Friday. The driver and passenger in the car, a grey Audi TT, made off on foot.

In another incident, a 23-year-old motorcyclist died after what is thought to be a single-vehicle crash in Cricklewood, north London, at just before 4.40am on Friday.

Another motorcyclist, aged 28, suffered life-threatening injuries in a collision with a car in Bromley south-east London, at 7.25pm on Friday.

Chief Inspector Lora John, of the Metropolitan Police’s roads and transport policing ommand, said none of the incidents are believed to be directly linked.

She added: “However, the overall picture is disturbing and tragic. My thoughts are with the families of those who have lost their lives. They will be supported by specialist police officers in the difficult days and months ahead.

“In two of the incidents, drivers did not remain at the scene. Urgent enquiries are under way to trace them.

“The Met is committed to working with partners and the public to ensure that London’s roads are safe for everyone.

“Days like these are challenging and upsetting, demonstrating clearly how much needs to be done by all of us to stop this needless loss of life.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Woman bailed after house fire that killed four young boys

A woman who was arrested after two sets of twins died in a house fire in south London has been bailed.The 27-year-old was detained on suspicion of child neglect after the blaze ripped through the mid-terrace house on Collingwood Road, Sutton south London, shortly before 7pm on Thursday.She will return to a south London police station in mid-January, the Metropolitan Police said.Brothers Kyson and Bryson, aged four, and Leyton and Logan aged three, died in the fire after being left home alone.Their father Dalton Hoath has described them as “bright, caring, loveable boys”.Mr Hoath said in a statement...
ACCIDENTS
US News and World Report

Four Children Die in London House Fire - Police

(Reuters) - A fire at a house in London killed four children on Thursday, police said. The children, all believed to be related, were recovered from the Collingwood Road address in South London after the fire was extinguished and taken to hospital, but died of their injuries, police and fire brigade officials said.
ACCIDENTS
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Two dead, several injured in separate Lubbock crashes

Two people were killed and several were injured in two separate crashes Thursday evening and Friday morning in Lubbock. Police on Friday identified one person who was killed and two who were injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday evening in east Lubbock. The Lubbock Police Department Major Crash Unit is investigating the crash that...
LUBBOCK, TX
WOWK

Cargo ship collision off Sweden leaves 1 dead, 1 missing

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Two cargo ships collided in the Baltic Sea off southern Sweden, leaving one person dead and another missing Monday. One of the vessels capsized and was being towed toward a Swedish port, authorities said. Two people have been detained as suspects. The maritime administration said...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West London#East London#North London#Collisions#Traffic Accident#Chadwell Heath#The Metropolitan Police
The Associated Press

Briton still held after deadly ship collision off Sweden

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Swedish prosecutors said Wednesday that a Croatian national had been released because the suspicion against him of being drunk on the British freighter that collided with a Danish freighter off southern Sweden had “weakened” but he remains a suspect. A British citizen was still detained.
ACCIDENTS
BBC

London congestion charge operating hours to be reduced

The hours when London's congestion charge zone is operational are to be reduced, it has been announced. There will be no charge after 18:00 GMT on weekdays, while on weekends the zone will operate between 12:00 and 18:00, Transport for London (TfL) said. There is currently a £15 charge for...
TRAFFIC
kq2.com

At least two dead following KCFD firetruck & SUV collision

(Kansas City, Mo.) At least two people are dead following a crash involving a fire engine in Kansas City, Missouri Wednesday night. It happened when the emergency vehicle and an SUV collided. Authorities say the fire engine had its lights and sirens on at the time. The force of the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Independent

Harvey Parker: Police release CCTV images of missing 20-year-old man in London

Police have released CCTV images of a missing 20-year-old man at the nightclub in London where he was last seen.Harvey Parker left Heaven nightclub near Charing Cross railway station in Westminster at around 2.15am on Friday December 17.Further CCTV footage shows Mr Parker then entering Craven Street and walking south towards the Embankment, but he has not been seen since.Mr Parker, from Lambeth in south London, is 5ft 8ins tall and has a slight build.Detective Sergeant Dick Nation, from the Central South Safeguarding Unit, said: “We have not been able to contact Harvey, and his family have still heard nothing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Bakersfield Now

At least 1 dead in David and Adobe roads collision

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — At least one person was killed in a two-car crash Tuesday afternoon south of Bakersfield. At around 3:45 p.m. a crash was reported at Adobe and David roads just east of Highway 99. A brown Toyota Tundra and white Ford pickup truck were reported to...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
The Independent

Shoreditch: Man, 32, dies after being struck by falling object at London construction site

A 32-year-old man has died after being struck by a falling object at a construction site in London. Police were called to the scene in East Road just before 1.30pm on Tuesday after reports of the horror accident. An air ambulance also attended but the man was pronounced dead at the scene despite efforts by paramedics.Social media footage showed fire services deploying a ladder to reach the site as construction workers watched in shock. @SkyNews Something big is happening in Shoreditch at the moment. pic.twitter.com/M2EOQyZcwV— Akikur Choudhury (@AkikurChoudhury) December 21, 2021Police have informed the man’s next of kin and have...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

London's roads: Four die and another critical following collisions

Four people, including a 16-year-old boy, have died and a fifth person was critically injured on London's roads within the space of 24 hours. The fatal collisions in Cricklewood, Northolt, Southall and Chadwell Heath led to the deaths of two pedestrians and two motorcyclists. Another motorcyclist was critically injured in...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

M60 re-opened after six injured in serious crash near Manchester

Six people have been injured after a car and lorry collided on the M60 motorway in Greater Manchester.The crash occurred around 7.30 on Sunday evening between junctions 16 and 17.Firefighters were called to rescue one woman who had serious injuries and had to be cut outside of her car as she was trapped inside the vehicle.Five other people were confirmed by Greater Manchester Police as having more minor injuries.The motorway remained shut to traffic into Monday morning, with fire, ambulance and police and traffic officers all remaining on the scene.National Highways, who manage the road, have warned drivers of delays...
ACCIDENTS
Shropshire Star

Woman arrested after two sets of twin boys die in house fire

The 27-year-old has been detained on suspicion of child neglect. A woman has been arrested after two sets of twin boys, aged three and four, died in a devastating house fire in south London. The 27-year-old has been held on suspicion of child neglect, the Metropolitan Police said. Fire crews...
ACCIDENTS
WBNS 10TV Columbus

'Please God, help me!' | Virginia father pleads for a miracle after his two sons escaped flames by leaping from a 3rd-floor window

HERNDON, Va. — Investigators are blaming an electric charging cord for a fire in Herndon that sent victims jumping out of third-floor windows, injuring nine people, and leaving nearly a dozen families homeless. One mom and her kids climbed down bedsheets to escape the flames. These are all working-class, immigrant...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

Dramatic moment sinkhole swallows entire house in Ecuador

Dramatic footage shows the moment a building collapsed in the southern Ecuadorian city of Zaruma late on Wednesday night as the ground beneath it gave away. The terrifying footage shows onlookers looking and gasping as the sinkhole consumes the house. Local residents complained this wasn't the first time a sinkhole...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Harvey Parker: Urgent appeal for 20-year-old man last seen at Heaven nightclub in London

The police and family of a 20-year-old student Harvey Parker are “extremely worried” after he went missing following a night out in central LondonParker was last seen just after midnight on Friday as he left the Heaven Nightclub by Charing Cross Railway Station in Westminster alone.Calls to his telephone have gone unanswered, and the Metropolitan Police say there is “nothing to indicate any reason for him to go missing”.A friend said the University of York music student had been to a Lil Simz concert in Brixton south London, before going to Heaven Nightclub.MISSING PERSON APPEALWe are currently very concerned about the welfare...
PUBLIC SAFETY
106.3 WORD

Pedestrian dead following Upstate collision

A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a car Monday morning. The crash happened around 6AM on SC Highway 253 less than a mile west of Greenville. The Highway Patrol says the pedestrian was in the roadway and was hit by the driver of a Nissan sedan.
GREENVILLE, SC
The Independent

The Independent

392K+
Followers
147K+
Post
192M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy