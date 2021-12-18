ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TNT’S “CLAWS” PARTNERS WITH WARNER RECORDS STAR DREAMDOLL FOR “CLAWS”-THEMED

By David Laguerre
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, Bronx rap star and social media juggernaut DreamDoll, in partnership with TNT, is debuting an original “Claws”-themed single, “Oh Shhh,” from her forthcoming project (District 18/Warner Records), along with a new “Claws” music video. This collaboration sets the world of “Claws” into a song that embodies the series’ boundary-pushing female...

Related
KATU.com

"Claws" Stars Carrie Preston & Jenn Lyon

It’s a midnight-dark, wickedly funny meditation on female badness set in a South Florida nail salon. “Claws” stars Carrie Preston and Jenn Lyon joined us to talk about the final season of the series that follows a crew of manicurists from the Nail Artisans of Manatee County salon as they rise to power in the crime world. It's the story of hardworking women trying to get by in this economy, set against the surreal, bright, gritty landscape of Florida and the luscious, absurd, extreme excesses of the crime world.
TV & VIDEOS
PIX11

‘Claws’ star Jenn Lyon talks final season of hit TNT series

For three seasons, the cast of TNT’s “Claws” has nailed it. And in their upcoming fourth and final season, they are not playing around. The boss ladies are taking over like never before and series star Jenn Lyon told us how. The actress, writer and producer chatted with the PIX11 Morning News all about the […]
TV SERIES
Claws: Season Four Viewer Votes

Who will end up on top in the fourth season of the Claws TV show on TNT? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Claws is cancelled or renewed for season five (in this case, we know season four is the end). Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the fourth season episodes of Claws here.
Carrie Preston shares Claws, True Blood, and My Best Friend's Wedding memories

Carrie Preston has pretty much done it all. The Georgia native and Julliard graduate has made a name for herself as an actor able to melt into any kind of role — a feat she pulls off on a single episode of Claws alone. "I'm a character actor. And when I got the [Claws] script, I thought, 'This is going to be an opportunity to really stretch myself and play a bunch of different characters within this one character,' " Preston, 54, says of stepping into the many different shoes of con artist Polly on the TNT drama (which also begins its final season Sunday at 9 p.m. ET). "How could I resist that chance?"
Karrueche On Reaching Out To DaniLeigh, "Claws" Series Finale + More

Ahead of the final season of "Claws" on TNT Karrueche made her grand return to The Angie Martinez show! With her role on the hit TV show behind her now, Karrueche is already looking towards her next role, expressing to Angie that she wants to try something new and challenging especially because her role on Claws had such priority for her for a long time, the actress didn't get to go out and try new roles as much.
[WATCH] DreamDoll Embodies A Boss In ‘Claws’ Themed Video “Oh Shhh”

DreamDoll continues to make big moves. While the Bronx native gears up for her forthcoming project, Life in Plastic 3, DreamDoll delivers another single/video “Oh Shhh”. This latest single with accompanying visual finds Dream partnered up with TNT Network for an original “Claws”-themed song. “Oh Shhh” (Claws Remix) debuted just in time for the long-awaited 2-hour, fourth and final season premiere of Claws.
DreamDoll Channels Fergie On New Track "Oh Shhh (Claws Remix)"

The TNT show Claws is having its final season premiere soon, and to celebrate, the show has linked up with DreamDoll, who has come through with an original song for the series. This new track is called "Oh Shhh" and it samples the track "London Bridge" by Fergie. DreamDoll has always paid homage to other female artists, and with "Oh Shhh" she is continuing that trend, with great results.
‘Space Jam’ & ‘The Mindy Project’ Actress Xosha Roquemore Joins Comedy ‘Charlie In The Pandemic’, Pic Underway In Hamptons

EXCLUSIVE: Space Jam: A New Legacy actress Xosha Roquemore has joined comedy Charlie In The Pandemic, which is now filming in the Hamptons. Roquemore joins Reid Scott (Veep,), Jordana Brewster (Fast & Furious), Adam Pally (Happy Endings), and Dylan Penn (Flag Day). Also joining is newcomer Peter Dager, a graduate of Miami’s New World School Of The Arts, whose alums include Lulu Wang, Andrea Burns and Cote de Pablo. In Charlie In The Pandemic, the Covid bubble is popped when a New York City family hiding out in the Hamptons is surprised by a Bloody Mary-swilling, pot-smoking ‘Charlie’ from their past who brings a lifetime of hurt that might heal them all. Xavier Manrique (Chronically Metropolitan) and his Blind Bulldog Films has teamed up with Jason Dubin’s (The Babysitters), Perry Street Films and Nicholas Schutt to produce. David Frankel (The Devil Wears Prada) is exec-producing. Manrique is directing a script penned by Schutt (Outer Banks). The film is shooting in New York City and the Hamptons. Roquemore is also known for Lee Daniels’ Precious and series The Mindy Project, I’m Dying Up Here, Black Monday and Cherish The Day.
