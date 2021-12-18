ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Paris FC vs. Lyon Coupe de France match abandoned in latest incident of persistent fan unrest in French game

By Jonathan Johnson
CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParis FC and Olympique Lyonnais' Coupe de France round of 64 clash was abandoned on Friday due to crowd trouble as French soccer continues to struggle with recurring ugly scenes this season despite recent new government measures. Spectators present at Stade Charlety were asked to leave the venue at...

www.cbssports.com

