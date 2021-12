The Denver Nuggets (15-14) are back in action tonight after a few nights off due to the postponement of their matchup with the Brooklyn Nets, as the Nets are in the midst of a covid outbreak that has swept through their roster. Tonight, the Nuggets matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder (10-19), who are coming off of their 10th win of the season in a stunning victory over the Memphis Grizzlies.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO