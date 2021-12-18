ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poll tips French conservative Pecresse to face Macron in 2022 presidential run-off

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) – A new poll showed French conservative Valerie Pecresse as the likely challenger to President Emmanuel Macron in the second round of presidential elections in April 2022. The Ipsos/Sopra Steria poll showed Pecresse – who early this...

