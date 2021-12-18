Parade for Lending Tree Bowl proceeds despite rain

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — A wet start for this year’s Lending-tree Bowl Parade. The rain didn’t stop the good times from rolling in downtown Mobile Friday night, Dec. 17.

Floats from Mobile’s Mystic societies rolled through the streets Friday ahead of Saturday’s matchup between the Liberty Flames and the Eastern Michigan Eagles. The game begins at 4:45 Saturday afternoon at Hancock Whitney Stadium.

