Mobile, AL

Parade for Lending Tree Bowl proceeds despite rain

By Chad Petri
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — A wet start for this year’s Lending-tree Bowl Parade. The rain didn’t stop the good times from rolling in downtown Mobile Friday night, Dec. 17.

Floats from Mobile’s Mystic societies rolled through the streets Friday ahead of Saturday’s matchup between the Liberty Flames and the Eastern Michigan Eagles. The game begins at 4:45 Saturday afternoon at Hancock Whitney Stadium.

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

