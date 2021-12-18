Bill Ellzey: Christmas memories, gift ideas and an update on the Houma market

We are driving today (I am writing on Friday) to Galveston for the weekend. So in the interest of making a quick and dirty getaway, I propose to imitate the Grinch and steal bits of Christmas from columns written more than three thousand columns ago, in 1992.

Xmas? In the 90s, lots of folks fussed about “putting Christ back in Christmas, and I responded, in defense of Xmas.

“That 'X' bothers some folks. I think they shouldn't worry. 'Xmas' was in use as early as 1551, three decades before the King James Bible."

"X" itself is a powerful religious symbol. It abbreviates "XPICTOC," which is "Christ" in Greek and resembles the cross on which the savior died.

Very old Christmas: The late Irma Manuel recalled the 1920s. “We seldom had trees or decorations,” the season was centered on the church. "There was a lot of visiting, so they always tried to have a nice array of food. Children did not expect a lot of toys, but they might get a doll or something like that, with treats of candy or fresh fruit.”

Fifty years or so ago, Christmases were leaner and simpler. Said the late Mae Soudelier, much of today's glitter was missing, but the old ways were better. “I'd like one more Christmas like it was years ago. We were happy recycling things we had around the house. Everything had some good use.

“This kept our hands and minds busy. Now today, ready-made things seem to have no value. Most of the time it is used a few times, then cast away; always looking for something new or a little bit more shiny.” Her mother's long black stockings hanging on the fireplace would be filled with fruit, candy, nuts and one toy.

Glass treasures? Rural Christmases were largely homemade, but parents tried to include a store-bought touch. That's why Chickie Olivier's grandfather bought two carnival-glass vases at the "company store". He worked on a sugar plantation, and it was Christmas Eve before he had cash money.

He bought vases for his children because that's all that was left. There were other gifts that year, homemade by McMichael's grandmother, but only those "inappropriate" vases had survived, passed down to Chickie by her mother as family treasures.

Formal Christmas: "My grandpa," says Marian McMichael, recalling an image from her childhood, " PRESIDED over the table at his house. We children were allowed to stay in the room only if we behaved ourselves. I remember him slicing and serving the turkey, with my grandmother serving the vegetables."

That grandfather was Allen A. Sanders, who before the Depression owned three plantations in the Montegut area. McMichael was the daughter of the late Terrebonne Clerk of Court Randolph Bazet.

Jay LeBouef, who grew up on Ashland Plantation, also remembers lean family Christmases, often just an apple and orange in a stocking with a big peppermint stick.

Plantation management, he said, also provided gifts for younger children of Ashland families, usually candy and small toys. He remembers Chinese checkers from one pre-Christmas distribution.

Unique gifts for Christmas present: You'll find lots of Christmas gifts at the Terrebonne Fine Arts Guild's gallery, 630 Belanger St., in downtown Houma. It's open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. There are hand-painted ornaments as low as $5 and affordable works of all sizes in acrylic, pastel, oil, watercolor, mosaics, collage, photography and prints.

2021 market tips: The Downtown Houma Market, no longer at the seed store site at Main and Naquin, is scheduled to show up in the Terrebonne Main Library parking lot every Tuesday (except Dec. 27), 3 p.m. until dark, for the foreseeable future. Produce, crafts, canned items, baked goods, kettle corn, Vietnamese food and more.

The new location is at the far southeastern side of the library. Approaching Library Drive, aim for the front door of the building, then circle it counterclockwise to the far end of the lot. Information: Kati Callais at kcallais@mytpl.org, 876-5861, ext. 236. To become a vendor, call Cheryl Skinner at 860-1790.

Responding? Contact Bill Ellzey at (985) 381-6256, ellzey@viscom.net or billellzey312@gmail.com.