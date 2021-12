The NFL’s most clutch quarterback the last decade was the opposite of clutch with the Seahawks’ season on the line. He underthrew in-the-clear DK Metcalf by 10 yards on what should and would have been a tying touchdown pass in the fourth quarter Tuesday at Los Angeles. He was way wide of Metcalf on a relatively easy slant route before that. He threw a pass to Metcalf near the goal line at the end of the first half that sailed 5 yards out of bounds.

NFL ・ 7 HOURS AGO