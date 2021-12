There is still time to book a weekend getaway to Fayetteville to ring in the New Year. Get pampered at the Historic Morris Harvey House Bed & Breakfast. Recharge by booking a stay in a flat at Lafayette Flats Boutique vacation rentals, or enjoy a tranquil stay in a cozy cabin. Many of our lodging partners are located within walking distance of New Years’ Eve celebrations in town. Fayetteville has something for everyone to help you ring in the New Year. You can enjoy a four-course meal and champagne toasts at midnight or dance the night away at several New Years’ parties. Maybe you are more of a thrill-seeker; join us for Fayetteville’s Annual Polar Swim into the New River on New Year’s Day.

FAYETTEVILLE, WV ・ 12 DAYS AGO