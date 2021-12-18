ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Why a 'colorblind' approach to economic policy doesn't work in closing the racial wealth gap

By Paul Constant
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49IbFy_0dQQFahv00
The philosophy of "racial liberalism" has only exasperated inequality for people of color, the Roosevelt Institute's Kyle Strickland said.

Sandy Huffaker/Corbis via Getty Images

  • Paul Constant is a writer at Civic Ventures and cohost of the " Pitchfork Economics " podcast.
  • Recently, he spoke with Kyle Strickland, the Roosevelt Institute's director of race and democracy.
  • Strickland said racial liberalism's "colorblind" approach has only exasperated inequality in the US.

For much of the 1990s and early 2000s, elected leaders on both sides of the aisle argued that making our systems "colorblind" was the best way to address racism in America. We could achieve economic equality between the races, the argument went, if our institutions simply removed race as a factor from the decision-making process.

Experts now identify this philosophy as part of an ongoing system of " racial liberalism ," which privileges white economic and political power over nonwhites.

It's fitting that the idea of economic racial liberalism gained dominance during the golden age of neoliberalism in the United States government because it's a neoliberal concept at its heart — an argument that personal responsibility is the sole guiding force that determines our destinies.

But just as 40 years of trickle-down economics, with its defunding of systemic investments into the middle and bottom thirds of the economy, has resulted in huge and growing income inequality, racial liberalism's preference for economic colorblindness has only exacerbated pre-existing wealth disparity between races.

A new paper from liberal think tank the Roosevelt Institute argues that we need a new way forward to address economic injustice along racial lines. Written by RI President and CEO Felicia Wong and RI deputy director of race and democracy Kyle Strickland, "A New Paradigm for Justice and Democracy: Moving beyond the Twin Failures of Neoliberalism and Racial Liberalism" cites the failures of racial liberalism and documents a path forward now that neoliberal thinking is no longer the dominant economic philosophy.

"For the past 50 years, the fight for racial justice in our country has really been weakened by an individualistic, race-neutral, colorblind conception of access and opportunity," Strickland said in the latest episode of " Pitchfork Economics ." Because of that flawed conception, he said, "We silo the issue of racial justice from economic justice, but we have to talk about the two because race and the economy are connected."

Strickland said a new consensus is forming around the idea that "the colorblind approach to our politics and our policymaking not only does not work, but it actually continues to perpetuate the injustices that we see."

Simply offering, as former President Obama put it, " ladders of opportunity " to people of color isn't enough. "Access and opportunity alone is not sufficient" to fully address America's long history of racism, Strickland said. Racial liberalism didn't take into account the massive disparities in intergenerational wealth that many white families have stored and the countless ways that our economic systems, including our tax code , penalize families of color by prioritizing white wealth.

"Our focus is really on how we actually build more equitable material outcomes," Strickland said. "True equity isn't just about accepting that there's a promise of opportunity within a system that continues to exclude. It actually means a more equitable distribution of resources."

This report arrives at a time when conservative elements are taking up arms against conversations about repairing racism in America.

"The right wing has been trying to take any sort of policy that could represent a movement toward progress and weaponize it against racial justice and for racial backlash. This has been something that they have always done and will continue to do," Strickland said. He added these attacks on critical-race theory "will backfire."

"They're ushering in a politics of white grievance to push back on anything doing with racial justice. This has been a tried and true method that they continue to do," Strickland said. "But we will only fail if we refuse to address it."

He said we could expand the conversation to "talk about the issues that matter to people's everyday lives" like affordable childcare, higher wages, and building financial stability for working Americans. These issues could all be addressed with policies that would shrink the inequality gap for everyone but — especially if designed with racial inequality specifically in mind — would uniquely benefit families of color.

Strickland added that scholars like Darrick Hamilton have done excellent work developing policies like job guarantees , guaranteed basic income , and baby bonds that would help "not only cut into the racial wealth gap but also even the playing field when it comes to wealth inequality in this country."

When you repair the racial inequality in an economy, you're actually making that economy fairer for everyone regardless of color, he said, rather than solely benefiting the wealthy few at the top. When more people can fully participate in the economy, he added, that's great news for everyone.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 6

Bart Jackson
4d ago

Equality only works when applied equally and unilaterally. When saying everyone is equal then treating minorities differently with quotas and allowances is not equality. The government can't make people of all races equal through entitlements. God makes all men equal.

Reply
2
Related
sdpb.org

Organization announces $100 million to address racial wealth gaps

The attached audio is from SDPB's daily public-affairs show, In the Moment. The Bush Foundation has announced $100 million in new funding to address racial wealth gaps. We talk with Eileen Briggs about addressing historic racial injustice by investing in people and how the trust funds might transform tribal communities.
CHARITIES
rolling out

Gabrielle Wyatt is working to help Black women close the wealth gap

It’s no secret that Black women have become leaders in the corporate and entrepreneurial world. Although Black women are receiving prestigious titles and owning thriving businesses, there is still a disconnect between Black women’s contributions to the workforce and what they are taking home. Like many, Gabrielle Wyatt’s frustration led to her starting The Highland Project, an organization focused on building and sustaining a pipeline of Black women leading communities, institutions and systems, resulting in generational wealth in their communities.
SOCIETY
wschronicle.com

Study reveals racial pay gap in influencer marketing

The racial pay gap has long presented issues for African Americans in Corporate America and other industries. It’s now filtered to social media. MSL U.S., in partnership with The Influencer League, unveiled a first-of-its-kind research study, “Time to Face the Influencer Pay Gap,” uncovering a vast racial divide in influencer marketing.
ECONOMY
Washington Post

How to close the economic perception gap

You know there is a disconnect between the true state of the economy and the mainstream media’s portrayal of it when reporters start covering the gap between their coverage and the state of the economy. (“Very meta,” as the kids would say.) Opinions to start the day,...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Inequality#Wealth Inequality#Economics#Colorblind#Economic Liberalism#The Roosevelt Institute#Civic Ventures#Ri
The Register-Guard

Why America's journey toward racial justice shouldn't include reparations

You’re reading the Opposing View, one of two perspectives in Today’s Debate.For Our View, read Explore reparations in housing, education and entrepreneurship to repair all America. America has been paying reparations for slavery for more than 160 years. President Abraham Lincoln recognized as much in his second inaugural address when he said, "Fervently do we pray that this mighty scourge...
SOCIETY
GreenBiz

Why divestment doesn’t work — and just won’t die

Adapted from GreenFin Weekly, a free newsletter. Subscribe here. Research shows that divestment doesn’t achieve the goal of decarbonization. Yet in September, Harvard became the latest on a growing list of prestigious universities to fully divest fossil fuel assets from its bigger-than-all-others $53 billion endowment. Pressured by students and...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
chronicle99.com

Another Stimulus Check for Social Security recipients? Senior Citizens Lobby for $1,400 Payments

The newsweek.com reports that Senior Citizen’s League is raising funds to lobby Congress to support additional aid in the form of stimulus checks. With the Omicron strain wreaking havoc in the US and other parts of the world, the risk of another lockdown or such stringent is very much a possibility. Therefore the Senior Citizen’s League is lobbying for additional stimulus checks of $1,400 targeted to Social Security recipients amid the ongoing pandemic.
BUSINESS
FingerLakes1.com

Social Security benefits may see a bigger boost in 2022

Inflation has not slowed, and it doesn’t appear to be stopping anytime soon. As inflation continues, Social Security recipients could see an even bigger increase next year. With the current increase set to go into effect in 2022, the average person will see around $92 more dollars in their checks. The average check will be around $1,657 per month.
BUSINESS
Fox News

Kamala Harris contrasts with Biden, refuses to blame unvaccinated for COVID waves

Vice President Kamala Harris refused to blame the unvaccinated for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a noticeably different stance than has been taken by President Biden. "I don't think this is a moment to talk about fault," Harris said during an interview with CBS when pressed on the matter. "It is no one's fault that this virus hit our shores or hit the world. … It is more about individual power and responsibility and the decisions that everyone has the choice to make."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
theeastcountygazette.com

When the Social Security cost-of-living increase moves into effect? Check Here!

Elderly individuals and others who obtain Social Security checks will shortly see their monthly payments boost by 5.9 percent, the biggest annual “raise” as of 1982. However, experts have warned that the uplift may not be sufficient to offset rapidly increasing inflation. The cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, takes...
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Business Insider

336K+
Followers
22K+
Post
173M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy