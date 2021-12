The El Paso Museum of History has launched a new, redesigned website for DIGIE (Digital Information Gateway in El Paso) that features a complete digital user experience. The DIGIE website is part of the interactive Digital Wall at the El Paso Museum of History. The Digital Wall, created in 2015 as part of the 2012 Quality of Life Bond Program, serves as a community archive with a vast collection of images and videos exploring El Paso’s past and present with touch sensitive screens 35 feet in length at the El Paso Museum of History. It is currently the only digital wall of its kind in the United States and one of four in the world.

