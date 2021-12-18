ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Goggia and Johnson go 1-2 in World Cup downhill for 3rd time

Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 4 days ago

VAL d'ISÈRE, France (AP) — Olympic champion...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Three-time Team GB Olympic luger AJ Rosen dies at 37 after cancer battle

Three-time British Winter Olympian Adam "AJ" Rosen died at the age of 37 on Sunday following a battle with cancer, Team GB have announced. Rosen competed in the luge at the Turin 2006, Vancouver 2010 and PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games. "Rosen will go down as perhaps Britain's greatest luge...
WORLD
BBC

AJ Rosen: British Olympic luge athlete dies, aged 37

Adam "AJ" Rosen, a three-time Olympic luge athlete for Great Britain, has died at the age of 37 from cancer. Luge GB announced that Rosen, who was born in the United States, had died on Sunday following a "ferocious battle" with the disease. Along with being one of GB's "greatest...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sofia Goggia
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Inter ends year with 7th straight win and control of Serie A

ROME (AP) — Seven straight wins. Six straight without conceding. Eleven straight unbeaten. Inter Milan concluded the year with a 1-0 win over Torino on Wednesday to confirm its control of Serie A and intention of securing consecutive Italian league titles.
UEFA
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Foss-Solevåg wins slalom after Noël misses last gate

MADONNA DI CAMPIGLIO, Italy (AP) — Norwegian skier Sebastian Foss-Solevåg benefited when Clément Noël missed the final gate in the second run of a World Cup slalom night race on Wednesday to claim his first victory since taking gold at the world championships. Having dominated the...
CYCLING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downhill#Val#Val D Is Re#Ap
The Independent

South Korean Olympic champion suspended over text messages

Two-time Olympic short-track champion Shim Suk-hee has been suspended for two months over her text messages that authorities say “marred the dignity of athletes," a decision that could bar her from attending the Beijing Winter Olympics.The Korea Staking Union said Wednesday it decided to suspend Shim from the national team during a disciplinary meeting held Tuesday. Shim can appeal the ruling to the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee or file for an injunction with a local court. Even if either of them accepts her appeal, the Korea Staking Union isn't obliged to overturn or lessen its penalty immediately and...
SPORTS
Reuters

Tennis-Bencic, Jabeur test positive for COVID-19

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Olympic tennis champion Belinda Bencic and Tunisian Ons Jabeur have tested positive for COVID-19 following their trip to Abu Dhabi, both said on Tuesday, a day after Rafa Nadal announced he had also tested positive. Bencic, Jabuer and Nadal had travelled to Abu Dhabi to play...
TENNIS
The Independent

Joe Root tells England to ‘learn fast’ if they are to mount Ashes comeback

Joe Root demanded his England side start learning from their mistakes if they want salvage their Ashes campaign from 2-0 down.Root watched his team make a game attempt at snatching a draw in the day/night second Test in Adelaide with Jos Buttler’s determination taking a largely one-sided contest into a final session before standing on his own stumps to usher in a 275-run defeat.But that backs-to-the-wall effort was scant mitigation for some familiar shortcomings that have seen England outclassed in each of the first two games.Whispers of another whitewash to follow 2006/07 and 2013/14 are already growing in...
SPORTS
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Leader PSG scrapes late 1-1 draw heading into winter break

PARIS (AP) — Runaway leader Paris Saint-Germain headed into the winter break after narrowly avoiding a humiliating defeat as Mauro Icardi's injury-time goal salvaged a 1-1 draw at struggling Lorient in the French league on Wednesday. PSG leads second-place Nice and third-place Marseille by 13 points. Nice beat Lens...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Jofra Archer ruled out of West Indies tour after fresh injury setback

England fast bowler Jofra Archer has suffered a fresh injury setback, undergoing a second elbow operation that will keep him out of action until next summer.Archer has not played at the highest level for nine months and his absence will stretch to over a year after it was decided the recurring stress fracture in his right elbow needed another operation.He went under the knife on Saturday and, while the prognosis is not yet clear, he has already been ruled out of the three-Test tour of his native West Indies in March.That series had been the 26-year-old’s stated comeback target...
SPORTS
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Chargers feeling confident despite setbacks, roster turmoil

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers have 11 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, including some of their biggest talents. Their hopes for their first division title since 2009 have all but evaporated, and they'll have to fight just to stay above water in the shark tank that is the AFC wild-card playoff race.
NFL
AFP

Australian Open chief 'confident' Covid-hit Nadal will play

Australian Open chief Craig Tiley said Wednesday he was confident that Rafael Nadal will play in Melbourne despite testing positive for Covid-19, as fresh doubts emerged over Novak Djokovic. "If you're going to test positive and you want to play the Australian Open, your timing would be now," he said. ns/al/pst
TENNIS
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Eagles' playoff run goes on with Sirianni out with COVID-19

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles increased their playoff hopes with a victory over virus-stricken Washington. Now, they’ll have to prepare for the New York Giants without coach Nick Sirianni.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy