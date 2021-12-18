ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Don’t buy Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade for the PC

By Franz Christian Irorita
 4 days ago
Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade arrived on PC through the Epic Games Store, priced at $70, and is a stutterfest. Digital Foundry tested FF7R Intergrade and called the PC port of the game terrible. The game apparently doesn’t run 1080p with a decent framerate even with an RTX3090 – and the...

