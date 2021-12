One of the biggest surprises during The 2021 Game Awards was the reveal that Among Us is stepping into the realm of virtual reality. Among Us VR was revealed with a brief teaser trailer in the midst of The Game Awards, and though it didn’t show very much, most of us probably have a good enough grasp on the original game to imagine what a virtual reality version of the game will be like.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO