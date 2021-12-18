Roundup: Kyrie Irving Back; New York Hit With Record Number of New COVID Cases; NFL Rescheduling

Kyrie Irving returning to the Brooklyn Nets part-time as roster depletes due to COVID cases... New York state sees record number of new COVID cases... NFL shuffles schedule to deal with COVID outbreaks... John Mulaney and Olivia Munn had their first child... Ohio investigation into Bishop Sycamore finds no evidence school enrolled students, met minimum academic standards... U.S. blacklists 34 Chinese entities, citing human rights abuses... Russia is ‘a power in decline’ but still poses a military threat, NATO chief says... US Capitol rioter gets 5 years in jail after throwing fire extinguisher at police... White House releases plan to replace all of the nation's lead pipes in the next decade... Southwest CEO tests positive for COVID-19 after testifying unmasked at Senate hearing... JPMorgan hit with $200 million in fines for letting employees use WhatsApp to evade regulators’ reach...

Kanye West’s ‘Independent’ Campaign Was Secretly Run by GOP Elites [The Daily Beast]

The Feature Films Of Paul Thomas Anderson, Ranked [Uproxx]

New York Giants Thank Fans For Suffering Through Another Losing Season With Free Medium Fountain Soda [The Big Lead]

Twenty Years Ago, ‘Harry Potter’ and ‘Lord of the Rings’ Changed the Future of Hollywood [The Ringer]

