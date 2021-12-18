ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roundup: Kyrie Irving Back; New York Hit With Record Number of New COVID Cases; NFL Rescheduling

By Liam McKeone
 4 days ago

Kyrie Irving returning to the Brooklyn Nets part-time as roster depletes due to COVID cases... New York state sees record number of new COVID cases... NFL shuffles schedule to deal with COVID outbreaks... John Mulaney and Olivia Munn had their first child... Ohio investigation into Bishop Sycamore finds no evidence school enrolled students, met minimum academic standards... U.S. blacklists 34 Chinese entities, citing human rights abuses... Russia is ‘a power in decline’ but still poses a military threat, NATO chief says... US Capitol rioter gets 5 years in jail after throwing fire extinguisher at police... White House releases plan to replace all of the nation's lead pipes in the next decade... Southwest CEO tests positive for COVID-19 after testifying unmasked at Senate hearing... JPMorgan hit with $200 million in fines for letting employees use WhatsApp to evade regulators’ reach...

Kanye West’s ‘Independent’ Campaign Was Secretly Run by GOP Elites [The Daily Beast]

The Feature Films Of Paul Thomas Anderson, Ranked [Uproxx]

New York Giants Thank Fans For Suffering Through Another Losing Season With Free Medium Fountain Soda [The Big Lead]

Twenty Years Ago, ‘Harry Potter’ and ‘Lord of the Rings’ Changed the Future of Hollywood [The Ringer]

The Big Lead

Ringside Video of Jake Paul Knockout of Tyron Woodley Hits Different

When Jake Paul delivered a quick right across the jaw of Tyron Woodley, everyone watching knew it was over. Long before Woodley timbered onto the canvass, everyone knew there was no getting up from the punch Paul just landed. It was that powerful. It's even better from the ringside view....
The Big Lead

The NHL Just Shut Down Due to COVID-19

The NHL just announced it is suspending league operations until at least December 26 due to rampant COVID-19 outbreaks in the sport. The NHL and NHLPA agreed to suspend operations from December 22 through December 25 and team facilities will remain closed until 2 p.m. local time on December 26. But this pause could last longer.
The Big Lead

Roundup: Omicron Variant Dominant in U.S.; Sydney Sweeney Honored; NHL Shut Down for COVID

Ghislaine Maxwell trial goes to the jury ... Omicron variant is now dominant in U.S. ... Donald Trump sues New York AG Letitia James ... The Dow dropped 1.2 percent ... Stock futures rise after tough Monday ... Joe Biden trying to save Build Back Better plan ... Pentagon updates rules to address extremism ... Lorne Michaels considering "SNL" retirement ... Chris Noth dropped from "The Equalizer" ... Sydney Sweeney is AP's breakthrough entertainer ... Chris Godwin has a torn ACL ... Travis Kelce placed on COVID-19 list ... The NHL shut down due to rising COVID-19 cases ... Alabama reinstates COVID-19 policy ahead of playoffs ... The Cowboys are taking drastic measures to avoid COVID ... The Raiders survived the depleted Browns ...
Rolling Stone

JetsCountry

Ex-Jets Scout Warns New York Not to Draft Chris Olave

For quarterback Zach Wilson to have a chance to succeed, the Jets must surround him with as much offensive firepower as possible. Does that mean the Jets will select wide receiver Chris Olave out of Ohio State?. With receivers Jamison Crowder, Keelan Cole and Braxton Berrios all scheduled to become...
MSNBC

New York reports record 20,000+ Covid cases

The New York Times says New Yorkers feel a “familiar anxiety” as new virus cases surge. And White House Covid response coordinator Jeffrey Zients says that vaccines work against Omicron but those who are unvaccinated are looking at a winter of “severe illness and death.” Meanwhile, Roger Stone pleads the fifth before the Jan. 6 committee.Dec. 18, 2021.
The Week

South Africa's ferocious Omicron wave already appears to be 'past the peak,' medical experts say

In South Africa, the Omicron coronavirus variant that roared in like a lion in mid-November appears to be going out like a lamb a month later. The country reported a record-high 27,000 new COVID-19 cases last Thursday, almost all of them the Omicron strain, but that number dropped to 15,424 on Tuesday, The Associated Press reports. And in Omicron epicenter Gauteng province, "the decrease started earlier and has continued," offering "one tantalizing hint — far from conclusive yet — that Omicron infections may recede quickly after a ferocious spike."
iheart.com

New York State Sees Record-High Number Of New Coronavirus Cases

The number of New Yorkers who have tested positive for the coronavirus has reached yet another record high. Governor Hochul's office said Sunday that 22,478 additional infections have been uncovered, which is the largest single-day jump since the beginning of the pandemic. The governor is once again reminding people about the importance of protecting themselves and others from contracting the illness. She says wearing a mask indoors or in large gatherings plus being vaccinated against the virus will slow the ongoing surge in cases. The Capital Region's seven-day average COVID-19 positivity rate is 6.9 % , which is up from 6.5% last week.
The Big Lead

Any Movie Can Be a Christmas Movie If You Wish Hard Enough

One of the most popular things to do Online during the holiday season is debate whether or not a specific movie is a "Christmas movie." Die Hard is the grandfather of this debate, but many movies have been trotted out in an attempt to engage people online. Heck, some people have even gone the other direction suggesting a Christmas movie is not.
The Big Lead

We Dare You to Watch Skip Bayless Talk About Kevin Durant for Six Minutes

Skip Bayless used an example of Kevin Durant playing well the other night in his never-ending quest to feud with LeBron James. That drew a response from KD that resonates. The undefeated wheel of content kept on turning this morning on FS1's Undisputed with Bayless offering a lengthy response. Those expecting fireworks will be disappointed because each and every avenue explored ended up at a ho-hum destination.
The Big Lead

Kieran Culkin, Who Plays Roman Roy in 'Succession,' Was Also in 'Home Alone'

Succession wrapped up its third season last week, but Kieran Culkin was back on television last night voicing the intro to Sunday Night Football. Between Succession, Saturday Night Live and SNF, Culkin has been on television a lot this holiday season. Of course, he's on television a lot every holiday season because he was in Home Alone and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.
The Big Lead

Turning Point USA Conference Is Lit As Hell

Turning Point USA is holding a four-day event in Phoenix, billed as the world's largest conservative conference. We'll have to dutifully check our personal record books judge the validity of this claim, but there is simply no doubt that no conservative conference around has brought as much heat or theatrics. Here's just a quick taste of the fare out in the desert, featuring heroes from the movement bounding onto the stage to the infectious beats of The Weeknd.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
The Big Lead

Some Genius Created a Phoebe Bridgers-Mr. Brightside Mashup

They say the best things in life are free and never is that more apparent than the holiday season. Like, a little extra chocolate in your stocking is all well and good and so is the remote car starter, but what a person really wants deep down is to be stimulated and moved by interesting art. With that in mind, you could certainly do worse than simply alerting your loved ones to the existence of this Mr. Brightside-Kyoto mashup that blends two great songs into one. It's only 70 seconds long, which begs the question: when can we get the rest of it?
The Big Lead

Ice Cream Truck Funeral Procession Is Deeply Emotional

Life is like an ice cream cone. When you begin, it seems the end will never come but as the treat shrinks and the scoops begin to melt, natural feelings of mortality inevitably creep in. If you lick it too fast, it can cause a headache. If I had a third data point to support this analogy, I'd use it but it's Friday and that's enough pretext.
The Big Lead

Red Wings' Dylan Larkin Knocks Over Fan's Beer, Buys Him a Replacement

Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin has been playing terrific hockey of late, scoring five goals in three games last week to win First Star honors from the NHL. As a result, Steve Yzerman's restoration appears to be slightly ahead of schedule. If the season ended today — and that's a newfound possibility in the COVID age — the Red Wings would be the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference.
The Big Lead

Michelle Tafoya Tricked Al Michaels Into Eating the Only Vegetable of His Life

Al Michaels is 77-years-old and still brings his A-game to NBC's Sunday Night Football each and every week. Amazon has interest in bringing him over as the voice of Thursday Night Football, suggesting there are many years of memorable calls ahead for the broadcaster. His love of red meat and disdain for vegetables has been well-known for years among those who follow sports media. A cursory search reveals he told the Dan Patrick Show six years ago that carrots, peas, asparagus and others of such ilk were unwelcome in his stomach.
