Limestone County attorney faces multiple ethics charges
LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Limestone County defense attorney pleaded not guilty to two ethics charges on Tuesday.
John Michael Totten, 48, was arrested and charged with obstructing government operations and tampering with a witness. Totten was arrested on December 1.Former Limestone County deputy pleads guilty to financially exploiting the elderly
Totten was granted permission to travel on Wednesday to Colorado and Georgia throughout the holidays, according to court documents.
A trial date for Totten had not been set.
