Limestone County attorney faces multiple ethics charges

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Limestone County defense attorney pleaded not guilty to two ethics charges on Tuesday.

John Michael Totten, 48, was arrested and charged with obstructing government operations and tampering with a witness. Totten was arrested on December 1.

Totten was granted permission to travel on Wednesday to Colorado and Georgia throughout the holidays, according to court documents.

A trial date for Totten had not been set.

