New comprehensive zoning plan in Wabash Township likely to be created in 2022

By Ron Wilkins, Lafayette Journal & Courier
 4 days ago
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Nothing ever came out of the last effort to create a comprehensive zoning plan for Wabash Township, but more than 30 years have passed since then.

“Apparently there was not much consensus on how to plan things, so the process kind of got stymied," Tippecanoe County Area Plan Commission Assistant Director Ryan O'Gara told those who attended Tuesday's township board meeting.

It's not uncommon to be unable to get stakeholders to agree to a comprehensive plan and have the entire process shelved, O'Gara said.

“There’s still a need for some sort of planning document to kind of guide future growth that it’s worth another try,” he said.

Effecting the possible comprehensive plan in Wabash Township — and Tippecanoe Township — is a hope in the county's transportation plan to extend U.S. 231 northward through the township and into Tippecanoe Township, bending to the east, crossing Interstate 65 and ending at Indiana 43.

“These comprehensive plans: It’s all about dreaming big, looking out a few generations and collecting data and then listening to the desires of the community," O'Gara said.

“We can help guide. We can help with some ideas and offer our professional recommendations," he said. “It really helps everybody to kind of lay down some ground rules.

“That’s really what the comprehensive planning effort is. It is in the end just policy; it’s not law. It’s meant to influence law.”

O'Gara said Tippecanoe County Commissioners and West Lafayette officials likely will request a comprehensive plan be created in 2022. While the township officials have no authority to commission the creation of such a plan, they are stakeholders and encouraged to participate.

O'Gara's presentation was envisioned to provide the township board and residents insight into possible plans for next year.

Reach Ron Wilkins at rwilkins@jconline.com. Follow on Twitter: @RonWilkins2.

