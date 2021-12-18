ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Where To Invest $10,000 in 2022 for Multibagger Potential

By Keithen Drury
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago

Whether you are looking for portfolio ideas or are a new investor, picking stocks is a thrilling experience. Selecting the right spectrum of stocks is also critical, as you don't want to invest completely in unprofitable, speculative companies. By spreading out your risk, you increase your chances of success.

Three stocks I believe are great ideas for 2022: Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) , EPAM Systems (NYSE: EPAM) , and Latch (NASDAQ: LTCH) . All fill a different niche within a portfolio and should have different capital allocation levels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Q8Wd_0dQQCceQ00

Image Source: Getty Images.

Adobe: A stalwart company

Digital media giant, Adobe, has a market cap of more than $300 billion. While most people have interfaced with its Adobe Acrobat product, Adobe has more than 20 products inside its creative cloud segment, including Photoshop and Illustrator. This segment grew its revenue 21% to $2.4 billion during its third-quarter ending Sept. 3. The division hauls in an impressive $9.8 billion in annual recurring revenue (ARR).

Adobe has other offerings, like a document cloud competing against Docusign (NASDAQ: DOCU) and a fast-growing advertisement segment businesses can utilize to ensure their marketing strategy is working. Altogether, Adobe's revenue increased 22% during Q3 to $3.9 billion. Even more impressive is Adobe's 36.5% operating margin, which allows Adobe to generate massive amounts of cash.

Adobe rewards shareholders by repurchasing stock with that cash. During Q3, Adobe repurchased 1.7 million shares -- equivalent to about $1 billion. Nearly $14 billion still remains on Adobe's repurchase agreement, providing investors with another reason to purchase the stock as the share count will be reduced by around 5% when the agreement is completed. Management's guidance for the fourth quarter is 20% revenue growth and more than half a billion in new ARR. Adobe is a consistent, growing company that investors can use as an anchor in their portfolio. It may not provide massive growth, but it will be dependable.

EPAM Systems: Necessary for custom software

EPAM Systems is a mid-cap stock that operates a consulting and engineering business for custom software. Companies can contract EPAM systems to determine a solution, create the program, and then optimize and manage it after implementation. As a widely diversified company, EPAM derives about 60% of its revenue from North America, and its largest vertical, financial services, only make up 23% of total revenue.

Many businesses cut back on their consulting spending during 2020 due to the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, especially the travel and consumer vertical. In 2021, that funding came back aggressively and drove Q3 revenue growth to 52%. Sales almost eclipsed $1 billion in the quarter but will achieve the mark during Q4 as management guided 49% revenue growth at the midpoint. Based on the midpoint investors could possibly expect sales of $1.1 billion during the period.

Not all businesses can make custom software themselves; they need companies like EPAM to both create and maintain the programs. Because of this, EPAM will have a great investment case as long as it continues expanding its customer count.

Latch: The home-run swing

Barely a $1 billion company, Latch is growing quickly and gives this stock group some excitement. Its LatchOS is a building management software that gives its users several useful features. In an apartment complex, tenants can unlock their doors with their phones -- useful for guests and delivery services  -- as well as control smart home devices. Recently, it expanded its operations to include office buildings, as it sees an opportunity in managing an office with a hybrid work environment.

Third-quarter revenue grew 120% to $11.2 million and ARR (annual recurring revenue) increased to $59.8 million. Contracts with apartments can be lumpy, and ARR is a key figure because quarterly revenue may be dependent upon a few contracts. LatchOS is becoming more common, as it has now booked more than half a billion home units. Unlike EPAM and Adobe, Latch is not profitable, and its net loss is nearly triple its revenue.

Latch is just starting, and investors have no clue if its product will be a fad or a requirement for new construction. Still, more than one in 10 new apartment buildings utilize LatchOS, and seven out of 10 of the National Multifamily Housing Council's top developers work with Latch. A growing company with a huge market gives Latch massive return potential.

The investment allocations

Since each has a different risk level associated with it, allocations should be tailored accordingly. It's crucial that investors assess their goals and the level of risks they are willing to take to create their own allocations. Taking a conservative approach, if I were purchasing this stock trio, I'd put the bulk of funds into Adobe, maybe half as much in EPAM Systems, and funnel the remaining into Latch. By doing this, the largest and most dependable companies receive the bulk of the investment whereas the long shot receives a fraction. If Latch doesn't work out, the other two will likely make up for the loss. Should Latch catch fire, the small allocation will transform into a larger portfolio slice and outshine the other two.

Remember, it's not about the number of shares investors can purchase; it's about the dollar amount invested in the stock. Because of this, it doesn't matter if you have $10 or $10,000 , the principles still hold. Buying Adobe, EPAM Systems, and Latch with appropriate allocation will diversify investors across a couple of industries and business sizes. All three have great long-term potential and investors should hold each for at least three to five years for a better chance of success among a portfolio of at least 20 other diversified stocks.

More From The Motley Fool

Keithen Drury owns Adobe Inc., DocuSign, and EPAM Systems. The Motley Fool owns and recommends DocuSign, EPAM Systems, and Latch, Inc. The Motley Fool recommends Adobe Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Buy This Dividend Stock Today and Relax

Dividend stocks can outperform the broader market while having less volatility. United Bankshares is one dividend stock that flies under the radar. It has yielded investors an average dividend of 4% over a 30-year period. Dividend stocks can be a great source of income for retirees. However, all investors should...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adobe Software#Adobe Creative Cloud#Adobe Acrobat#Adobe Photoshop#Management Software#Multibagger Potential#Adbe#Epam Systems#Ltch#Digital#Docusign
Motley Fool

2 Game-Changing Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

Marvell Technology is reporting robust demand for its chips in the data center and automotive markets. Halozyme's ENHANZE drug delivery platform has significant growth prospects in the coming years. The U.S. equity market breathed a sigh of relief on Dec. 16 after the U.S. Federal Reserve disclosed its plans for...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

1 Under-the-Radar Stock to Buy for 2022

The most recent quarter showed Fortinet's sales growth trend continuing. With expenses decreasing and a strong balance sheet, Fortinet is set for the future. The company's valuation is reasonable when compared to others in the space. For investors interested in the cybersecurity space, there is no shortage of options. Well-known...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Software
Motley Fool

The Fed Just Gave These 3 Stocks a Boost

First Citizens Bancshares got approval from the Fed to acquire CIT Group. The deal was supposed to have closed in the first half of 2021. Webster Financial Corp. received approval to acquire Sterling Bancorp. WSFS Financial Corp. received approval to acquire Bryn Mawr Bank. At the end of the day...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

5 Unstoppable Trends to Invest $10,000 In Right Now

The suburbanization and humanization of pets has taken off since the pandemic began last year. The legalization of gambling and cannabis offer investors a way to play those emerging trends. Telehealth means not having to waste time in waiting rooms to see primary care physicians or receive mental care. It...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Motley Fool

1 Great Stock to Own Whether the Stock Market Goes Up or Down

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) is widely considered to be one of the most recession-resistant stocks in the market, and for good reason. Most of its subsidiaries are designed to produce strong cash flows no matter what the economy does, and the giant conglomerate's diversification largely insulates it from sector-specific headwinds. In this Fool Live clip, recorded on Dec. 6, Fool.com contributors Matt Frankel, Toby Bordelon, and Danny Vena discuss how Berkshire Hathaway's model should allow it to perform well no matter what's going on in the economy or stock market.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
148K+
Followers
72K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy