ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Going beyond YouTube: Catching up with Orlando’s Scooter Magruder as he’s embraced by NBA, NFL

By Joe Mario Pedersen, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 4 days ago

Cameron Magruder is getting a lot of attention.

Not just YouTube likes. The Orlando social media star, also known as Scooter Magruder, is getting attention from the likes of the NBA and the Dallas Cowboys.

He’s been featured in their social media and on national TV this year, proving 2021 to be the year of Magruder.

The YouTube channel ScooterMagruder started in 2006 and focuses on Magruder expressing sports fans’ frustrations and joyous outbursts. The channel has over 600,000 subscribers, gaining over 100,000 users in the last 18 months. Magruder has been expanding his brand venturing into new territories such as live streaming gameplay, and choosing an English Premier League team to support: Manchester United.

However, Magruder’s online value increased even more when he started collaborating with professional sport organizations.

Most recently, Magruder appeared in a Walmart commercial with Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb promoting Gillette, Old Spice, and Head and Shoulders products.

“All of the sudden a lot of dope stuff has started happening to me all at once,” Magruder said.

It started over the summer when the NBA reached out to Magruder and several other social influencers to be part of its “NBA House” in Los Angeles to create basketball-inspired content throughout the Conference Finals and Finals. Magruder joined content creators such as by Mark Phillips, Ben Skinner, Dreezy, Brittany Sky, Jay Mendoza, Stephania Ergemlidze and the Fung Brothers. Together they were challenged to activities like “Basketball Bootcamp” and “Paint by Basketball,” while also getting to meet Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

“That’s how it all popped off for me,” Magruder said. “It was like the NBA’s version of TikTok house. The NBA said we want you to be one of the creators there. They had dope stuff for us through out the week. We went to the NBA playoffs. We made videos. It was a fun experience.”

Magruder believes he was invited because he is a “legacy YouTuber” for sports.

“If its NFL or NBA-related, I’ve been doing it and I’ve been doing it for a long time.”

Ever since then, the calls for opportunity have kept coming in, but not always at opportune times. Magruder received one call from the NBA asking him to be in Los Angeles by the next morning while he was still in Orlando.

He made the the flight and was contracted to make three videos for the NBA Lane campaign, which is set in a fictional neighborhood where current NBA stars and legends reside. While there he met Lebron James, Michael B. Jordan, Russell Westbrook and Zach Lavine.

Magruder was also invited in October to be on a panel for College Football Live , as a University of Florida Gator fan, before UF took on the University of Alabama.

While on the show, his allegiance to UF was called to question when he brought up his Orlando residency.

“I want it to be known out there, everyone from UCF the best team in Florida is the University of Florida, flagship university. Go Gators,” he said to thunderous applause of UF fans. “To be honest, if I went to UCF I would be doing the same thing. But I didn’t. I got into Florida, where we have actual national championships.”

Magruder’s collaborations have taken time away from his content creation, but he’s explained to fans it’s temporary, and with the money he’s been making plans on upping his video quality and also starting an Orlando business, but isn’t saying what the venture would pursue.

“There’s not a lot I can say about that right now, but I will say I am investing a new sustainable future in the Central Florida area. Let’s go,” he said.

Jpedersen@orlandosentinel.com

Read more from the Orlando Social Media Stars series:

Orlando social media stars: After choosing YouTube over UCF, former kicker is ‘Deestroying’

Orlando social media stars: YouTube’s PattyCake Productions asks, ‘What would Disney do?’

Orlando social media stars: Comedian Ben Brainard channels his own Florida man in viral videos

Orlando social media stars: WESH’s Eric Burris forecasts coffee and weather for the long term

Orlando social media stars: Instagram’s magicalifestyle thankful for Disney’s return after coronavirus shutdown

Orlando social media stars: Mike Lynch, the Baldwin Park balcony guitar guy

Orlando social media stars: Scooter Magruder reigns as sports comedy YouTube king

Orlando social media Stars: HellthyJunkFood opens its kitchen doors

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
New York Post

Trevor Lawrence and wife Marissa mark relationship milestone on Thanksgiving

Trevor Lawrence and wife Marissa have been together for years, but this Thanksgiving marked a special one for the couple, who celebrated their first as husband and wife. On Saturday, Marissa shared a series of snapshots from Thursday, which featured the newlyweds enjoying Thanksgiving with their loved ones at home.
NFL
enstarz.com

Stephen Curry In A ‘Non-Traditional Relationship’ With Wife Ayesha? Longtime Couple’s ‘Not-So-Perfect’ Marriage Explored

It has come to the attention of numerous netizens that there seemed to be something different with Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha's relationship as a married couple. Rumor has it that it seems like Stephen Curry actually has a "not-so-perfect marriage." In a recent report, an Instagram blog for "exposing celebrities' secrets," Deumoix exposed the NBA star and his longtime wife having a "non-traditional relationship."
RELATIONSHIPS
ClutchPoints

LeBron James’ strong message to Lakers after ugly loss vs. Suns

The Los Angeles Lakers got blown out by the Phoenix Suns, 108-90, at home on Tuesday. Yet, LeBron James is accentuating the positive. Considering the state of the Suns — fully healthy, with largely the same roster as last season’s NBA Finals squad – compared with that of the Lakers — depleted, renovated — James’ rational attitude is understandable.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Lebron James
Person
Kareem Abdul Jabbar
Person
Scooter Magruder
Person
Zach Lavine
thefocus.news

Who is Draymond Green's son DJ? Warriors star's wife and children revealed

Draymond Green’s son DJ recently stole the show on the Warriors bench, handing out towels and attending to players. With his newfound fame, we look at Draymond Green’s other children and wife, Hazel Renee. The Golden State Warriors blew out the Sacramento Kings 113-98 on Monday night, moving...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Lakers sign 2 players to bolster depth around LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers signed two players from the NBA G League on Monday morning as seven current players remain in the league’s health and safety protocols. First, the Lakers signed 6’5″ forward Jemerrio Jones, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Jones has played 11 games for the Wisconsin Herd (the Milwaukee Bucks’ G League affiliate) this season, averaging 6.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.5 assists, 1.5 steals per game. He’s shot 52.5 percent from the field, though he’s not a three-point shooting threat.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#The Dallas Cowboys#Scootermagruder#English#Premier League#Manchester United#Gillette#Old Spice#The Fung Brothers#Tiktok House
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Shows His New $16 Million House In Miami And It Looks Amazing

During his playing days, Shaquille O'Neal was one of the biggest names in the NBA. He achieved a lot in his career, be it NBA championships, individual accolades, or earning a big check for providing his services to teams. But not many players that play in the league further increase their wealth after retiring from the NBA.
NBA
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Instagram
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Says The Brooklyn Nets Must Trade Kyrie Irving: "How Can You Have A Championship Team When One Of Your Main Guys Don’t Want To Sacrifice?"

Shaquille O'Neal has been one of Kyrie Irving's biggest critics. The Big Diesel hasn't hidden his disappointment with the Brooklyn Nets point guard, taking shots at him after the player revealed he wouldn't take the COVID-19 vaccine. Three months after that, Shaq hasn't changed his mind about Kyrie. Even though...
NBA
The Spun

Chiefs Make Major Roster Decision On TE Travis Kelce

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had his best performance of the year this past Thursday against the Los Angeles Chargers. Now, there’s a chance he could miss the Chiefs’ next game. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Kansas City placed Kelce on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list on...
NFL
NBC Sports

Jimmy Johnson: There was “a lot of backstabbing” of Urban Meyer in Jacksonville

In his only interview since being fired early Thursday, former Jaguars coach Urban Meyer said that he recently spoke to Jimmy Johnson, the last coach to follow a highly-successful college career with a highly-successful NFL career. Appearing on Fox’s Sunday pregame show, Johnson said some things that shed some light on the things that Meyer surely said to Johnson.
NFL
fadeawayworld.net

Lonzo Ball On Why He Didn't Contract Covid: "I Mean, I Don't Really Do Too Much. I Just Play And Go Back Home."

The Chicago Bulls had a covid-19 outbreak, sidelining the majority of their roster, including their broadcasters. But one of the few unaffected players was Lonzo Ball. The outbreak dug deep into the team's core, having Zach LaVine, Javonte Green, and DeMar DeRozan out at almost the same time. As a result of the player shortage, the NBA postponed two of their games, giving some of their players time to recover and rejoin the squad.
NBA
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy