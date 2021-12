Humble Bundle has come out with a bundle for fans of manga by NISIOISIN called “MONOGATARI Returns: Manga & Light Novels by NISIOISN”. From now until December 31 you can get this 44 book bundle for $30 which includes manga and light novel sagas like BAKEMONOGATARI, OWARIMONOGATARI, KATANAGATARI, and Imperfect Girl. If you have ever wanted to check out any of the NISIOISIN stories then this would be a great way to do it. You can check out the whole bundle using our affiliate link here.

COMICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO