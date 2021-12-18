ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Last Minute Christmas Games For Your Nintendo Switch

Cover picture for the articleThe best games across all genres for your new Switch, Switch OLED or Switch Lite. Whether you've been riding the Switch train since Nintendo's hybrid handheld launched or you're just jumping on board this Christmas, there's no shortage of great games to play on Nintendo Switch, Switch OLED or Switch...

T3.com

PS5 restock: Sony is giving Christmas shoppers another chance to buy a PlayStation 5 today

Update 2: All PS5 stock has now sold out. It sold out ridiculously fast once again, maybe lasting just over 30 minutes with disc-only consoles available. It's not all bad news, though. BT has put up various bundles of PS5 stock for anyone that's a customer, while we're also expecting EE to follow in the coming days. To keep up with all of this, head to the official T3 PS5 restock tracker.
vg247.com

Best Nintendo Switch deals for December 2021: Consoles, games and accessories

Nintendo’s current Switch console continues to sell like hot cakes, and because they are comparatively lower in price against the PS5 and Xbox (or even gaming PCs!), it means there’s great bang for your buck here. It also helps that Nintendo makes some of the most memorable and family-friendly games, featuring their beloved mascots, that can’t be found anywhere else.
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

FOLLOW LIVE: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for over a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost...
ComicBook

SNES Trends as Switch Fans Demand More Super Nintendo Games

Tonight, five classic Sega Genesis games were given a surprise release for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack. While the news is certainly exciting, a lot of Switch owners are disappointed that Super Nintendo games have seemingly been forgotten. It's been a few months since Nintendo updated the titles available, and there are still a number of notable options missing. Games like Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars and Earthbound are both missing in action, and have been requested by fans for quite some time. It's understandable why Sega Genesis and Nintendo 64 are getting the most attention, but fans are hoping the SNES will receive more games in the future!
Destructoid

Nintendo Switch eShop is running a Game Awards sale and other assorted deals

The prices are steeper than we’d like, but you might find something to latch onto. While we hope for something, anything big out of Nintendo at tonight’s Game Awards 2021, there’s a decent chunk of Switch games on sale to celebrate. The deals cover winners and nominees, and they’re set to last until 11:59 p.m. Pacific on December 15.
Gamespot

Comedy Adventure Game Loco Motive Announced For Nintendo Switch

As part of Nintendo's Indie World presentation, Robust Games announced Loco Motive, a comedy murder mystery that harkens back to old-school adventure games. The whodunit looks inspired by stories like Murder on the Orient Express, though it isn't so deadly serious. You're looking to solve the mystery of the death...
Eurogamer.net

Nintendo Switch had best-ever week in Europe last month

Nintendo of Europe has trumpeted its best-ever week for Nintendo Switch console and game sales, for the week of 22nd November. The company actually beat its own sales records two weeks running, first on the 15th November, and then again eclipsing that on the 22nd. These records relate to both...
nintendosoup.com

Nintendo Hong Kong Offering “Winter Special” Gifts For Switch Game Purchases

Nintendo Hong Kong has announced some “Winter Special” gifts for fans this holiday season. During the month of December, fans who purchase designated Switch games from collaborating stores in Hong Kong will get a chance to receive a limited edition holiday steelbook case featuring Mario and friends in holiday attire. In addition, those who purchase any licensed Nintendo goods will receive a similarly limited winter paper bag.
Nintendo Enthusiast

Loop Hero review for Nintendo Switch | An ingenious strategic indie game

I actively avoid games that have any roguelike aspects whatsoever. So it should carry a little extra weight when I say that Loop Hero is awesome and you should probably play it. Russian developer Four Quarters has stumbled upon a wonderfully novel formula that isn’t so easy to describe in a few words, but it’s an incredibly effective twist on roguelike elements and heroic journeys. It’s no wonder that Loop Hero was already a huge hit on PC earlier this year, and while I never played that version, I can still say with confidence for this review that it’s lost nothing in the transition to Nintendo Switch.
Gamespot

Best Nintendo Switch Games Available Now: 30 Essential Experiences

The Nintendo Switch has an absolutely massive library filled with great games, including a stable of first-party exclusives and robust third-party support. The library has only grown in quality in 2021, which can make it hard to decide which games are worth your time and money. With that in mind, we've rounded up the best Nintendo Switch games--titles that we believe are essential for every Switch owner. The Nintendo Switch's library has only become even more impressive in 2021 thanks to a wide variety of new exclusives.
nintendowire.com

Nintendo Switch ‘Year in Review’ details your 2021 play stats

Nintendo’s annual “Year in Review” site is live for Switch owners, recounting players’ most-played games of 2021. By heading to the page and logging in with your Nintendo Account, you can see stats like how many games you played in 2021 compared to 2020, how many hours you spent playing, what your top three most-played games were, your busiest gaming months, whether you played in docked or undocked mode more, and more.
Gamespot

Best Multiplayer Nintendo Switch Games: Couch Co-Op And Online Multiplayer

Nintendo has long encouraged getting the whole family involved with gaming, and that's no different with the Nintendo Switch. Whether you're playing in docked mode on TV, on the go in tabletop mode, or even in handheld mode with other Switch owners, there are plenty of wonderful competitive and co-op multiplayer games to play on Nintendo Switch. And since many Switch games support single Joy-Con play, you don't normally need to buy an extra controller to start playing local multiplayer right out of the box. We've rounded up the best Nintendo Switch multiplayer games. Our list of 20 titles includes both competitive and co-op Switch games, many of which are suitable for gamers of all ages. Keep in mind that you need a Nintendo Switch Online subscription to play online multiplayer.
Paste Magazine

All the New Switch Games Announced at Nintendo's Indie World Showcase

Nintendo’s Indie World Showcase presentation today revealed 19 new games coming to Nintendo Switch, both brand new games and recent ports. Several full trailers were featured, while the last five games on this list got just brief glimpses. Nintendo of America’s Senior VP of Publisher and Developer Relations, Steve Singer, expressed gratitude for the “trailblazing independent developers who craft these beautiful experiences for Nintendo Switch players, and who help Nintendo Switch continue to be a destination for diverse games that entertain and delight us in surprising ways.”
videogameschronicle.com

Nintendo Switch and Call of Duty topped US games industry sales in November

Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console in the US in November 2021, while Call of Duty: Vanguard debuted atop the monthly software sales chart. According to research firm the NPD Group, the Switch family of consoles sold 1.13 million units in November, with 550,000 sold during Thanksgiving week, making it the best-selling console over the Black Friday period.
Nintendo Life

UK Charts: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Still Leads For Switch In Another Positive Week

UK physical chart data is now in (later than usual) for the week ending 11th December, showing that Switch titles are still performing well in stores. Both of the recent Pokémon titles, Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, continue to hold top 10 places, as do Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Minecraft. Just Dance 2022 is still going well ahead of the festive season, with a whopping 89% of its copies being sold for the Switch.
