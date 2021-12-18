Senator Bernie Sanders rallies Kellogg’s strikers in Battle Creek

Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA) spoke with Brian Kilmeade about how the Omicron variant shows us we are going to be going through wave after wave of different variants and we have to learn how to live with it. Cassidy strongly urges people to get vaccinated as the best chance to avoid being hospitalized. When asked if he felt lied to after President Biden said he is not passing the bipartisan infrastructure bill without the reconciliation bill, Cassidy said absolutely he felt lied to but felt there was no way what came out of the House would pass the Senate. Cassidy agreed with Senator McConnell that the democrats fracture will not get better before the mid-terms in 2022. Cassidy says the democrat party would have to go against the radical left of their party and they won’t be able to because they’re captive to their far left agenda.

