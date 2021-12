Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Evictions have been on the rise since the expiration of moratoriums and pandemic housing protections, and millions of American renters are at risk of being forced out of their homes, with Black Americans facing the greatest risk. It’s time for a serious discussion about what can be done to keep people housed, not just during the pandemic, but post-pandemic as well.

HOUSE RENT ・ 1 DAY AGO