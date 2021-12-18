Can you buy Fire Goat Beer from Chicago Fire?

Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? What about Chicago Fire and Chicago PD to go along with it? We know there’s been an ongoing hiatus the past few weeks. Well, here is where things start to get a little bit bittersweet. We know that there are new episodes for all three of these shows airing in a matter of hours! Unfortunately, these are also the final episodes of the calendar year. Our hope is that over these upcoming installments we’ll at least get to better celebrate the holidays with some of our favorite characters, and also get potentially stuck with some cliffhangers that leave us raising questions for a really long time.

