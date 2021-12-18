Bearkats add 13 players during the early signing period

DJ Shafer | Game Day PhotosSam Houston head coach K.C. Keeler leads the Bearkats on the field during the 2021 season.

HUNTSVILLE — Coming off of a 2021 calendar year that saw three conference championships, a 22-game winning streak and a National Championship, Sam Houston football will look to continue their way with one of the top recruiting classes they have seen.

The Bearkats have signed 11 players during the early signing period, including five three-star athletes.

Sam Houston will bring in two, three-star receivers, two defensive backs, a tight end, two linebackers, two offensive linemen, two defensive ends and two quarterbacks.

“We are very excited about our early signing period class,” Sam Houston head coach K.C. Keeler said. “We signed a very talented group of players from both the high school and transfer ranks that we think will help us continue to play at a high level and lay the foundation, as we transition into Football Bowl Subdivision. We look forward to continuing to build on the class going into February signing day.”

Below is the full list of the Bearkats’ signees, with comments from Keeler on each player.

Chris Hicks | 5-9 | 170 | WR | Duncanville, Texas | Duncanville

“Chris is a dynamic weapon who can hurt you in a variety of ways. He is a great slot receiver who can also move outside or even line up in the backfield. He also adds experience at a powerhouse program.”

Jacobe Chester | 6-0 | 188 | S | Missouri City, Texas | Fort Bend Marshall

“Jacobe is a great pick up for us, he has the ability to play multiple spots on the back end and the size/length combo to be successful wherever he lines up. He has great instincts, a high football IQ and is an impact player.”

Jay Rockwell | 6-3 | 185 | WR | Gilmer, Texas | Glimer

“Jay brings a physical presence to the perimeter as a receiver with size and strong hands. He can run by defenders and win 50/50 balls. We see him as a major threat to defenses with his skill set.”

Jaidan Scott | 6-0 | 180 | S | Charlotte, North Carolina | Myers Park

“Jaidan is a very physical safety who can impact the game with his ability to come downhill. He also makes plays and covers from sideline to sideline. We are excited to bring him back home to the State of Texas.”

Thomas Jewett | 6-4 | 220 | TE | Houston, Texas | Strake Jesuit

“Thomas is a complete player at the tight end position. You see him on tape doing everything we ask our tight ends to do. He will be a weapon in the passing game and a physical blocker in the run game.”

Gannon Tullos | 6-2 | 195 | LB | Spring, Texas | Klein Oak

“Gannon is a rangy linebacker with length and ability to cover ground quickly. His willingness to strike people will translate well to the next level. We see him as a player with position versatility and great upside.”

James Dawn | 6-3 | 310 | IOL | New Braunfels, Texas | New Braunfels

“James is exactly the type of offensive lineman that we want to build our program with. He is an athlete with great size and length. His physicality and desire to finish blocks makes him stand out on tape.”

Keaton Altman | 6-5 | 280 | OL | Brenham, Texas | Brenham

“Keaton is a player we really wanted in last year’s class, so we are very excited to land him this time around. His size and length are going to be a valuable asset as we continue to build a young core in the O-line room.”

Ellison Hubbard | 6-2 | 290 | DL | Loganville, Georgia | Colorado State

“Ellison fills a need for us as an instant impact, veteran player at the interior defensive line position. We expect him to be able to help us maintain the elite level of play we have had there in recent years.”

Simeon Evans | 6-1 | 200 | QB | Mansfield, Texas | Army

“Simeon is an outstanding addition to our quarterback room. He is a legitimate dual-threat and comes from a family with a rich tradition of Division 1 QB’s. His leadership and intangibles are next level.”

Sincere Jackson | 6-2 | 225 | LB | Fresno, California | City College of San Francisco

“Sincere is an instant impact player at the linebacker position. His ability to run and make plays all over the field will translate well in our defense. He can stop the run, drop in coverage and rush the passer.

Sylas Gomez | 6-1 | 185 | QB | San Antonio, Texas | Central Catholic

““Sylas was our guy in this year’s high school QB class. We think his dual threat ability will make him a great fit in our quarterback room. He can make the throws and hurt you with his legs as well, his future is bright.”

Erick Conley | 6-3 | 250 | DE | Alief, Texas | Travis

“Erick is a very physically gifted defensive lineman with tremendous upside. His length and natural strength give him the ability to get off blocks and be disruptive. We look forward to adding him to our D-line room.”

