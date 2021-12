The NFL needs more coaches like the Ravens’ John Harbaugh and the Chargers’ Brandon Staley. Yes, they both cost their teams a win this past weekend by being aggressive. Instead of kicking a game-tying extra point on Sunday, Harbaugh went for the 2-point conversion and the win — but came up short in the Ravens’ 31-30 loss to the Packers. And instead of kicking three short field goals Thursday night, Staley chose to go for it on fourth down — and failed all three times in a 34-28 overtime loss to the Chiefs.

