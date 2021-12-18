Letter: Expand Medicare

A recent letter, "Biden Administration inflation schizophrenia," (Dec. 1), claims that the Biden administration's justification for 2022 Medicare Part B price increases was "inflation." A two-second Google search would bring you to a cms.gov press release that would let you know that Part B increases are mostly due to: 1) spending trends driven by COVID-19; 2) previous Congressional action that limited increases during the pandemic in 2021; and 3) contingency needs due to possible near future coverage of clinician-administered drugs, especially Alzheimer’s drugs, that are on the horizon. Also, Biden's Build Back Better bill now before Congress would allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices that have caused the longtime inflationary pressures on both the Part B and Part D sections of Medicare.
Comments / 0